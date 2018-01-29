

CTV Atlantic





A number of boarded up buildings in the hub city have a date with the wrecking ball this week after being deemed uninhabitable.

Several of the buildings were supposed to come down Monday, but demolition crews were unable to reach residents next door who needed to move their car.

“For safety purposes we have to have all the vehicles moved so no debris or nothing comes down,” says demolition crew member Mike LeBlanc.

The buildings are only condemned and scheduled to be torn down if it is beyond any reasonable possibility of repair.

“My fire prevention officers remind me that they can't unsee what they see. So when they walk into a property, they are required to take action when they see something that has the potential of causing harm to individuals,” says Chief Eric Arsenault of the Moncton Fire Department.

Those officers are looking for safety issues, like a smoke detectors and a second, safe way out of a building.

There are over 70 boarded up buildings in the city that are ready to be demolished. The majority are in the downtown core, but there are others in neighbourhoods throughout the city.

“It's pretty disgusting. You wouldn't believe what's in those houses,” says LeBlanc.

LeBlanc says there's a reason they enter the buildings.

“We have always got to have a walk through and check every room, make sure there's nobody inside, because a lot of them are homeless. People go in overnight,” he says.

When they do there is often evidence of fires being lit on the floors and other dangerous activity, making it important for the structures to come down before someone is injured.

The demolition of the buildings has been pushed to later in the week due to the incoming storm.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Jonathan MacInnis.