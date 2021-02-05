HALIFAX -- Two correctional officers from Newfoundland and a dentist from Nova Scotia are each facing multiple assault related charges following an incident that occurred with an inmate from the Bishop's Falls Correctional Centre in Bishop’s Falls, N.L.

According to police, the incident occurred when an inmate was taken to the Gander dental office for major dental work on Oct. 16, 2020.

RCMP say 59-year-old Dr. Louis Bourget from Bedford, N.S., 48-year-old Roy Goodyear from Carmanville, N.L., and 43-year-old Ronald McDonald of Trinity, N.L., have all been charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

The charges were laid following an investigation by RCMP in Gander, the RCMP General Investigative Section, and with assistance from the Nova Scotia RCMP.

All three accused are scheduled to appear in Gander Provincial Court in April to face the charges.