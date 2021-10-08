Despite the many challenges of 2021, there is much to be grateful for this Thanksgiving
It was no less an authority than Prince Edward Island's own Anne of Green Gables who famously said, "I'm so glad I live in a world where there are Octobers."
It's a reminder from an orphan child who didn't have it easy of the joy that can be taken in the simplest things, even during difficult times.
It's the time of year that we stop and give thanks for what we have and, typically, we do it by spending time with the people who matter most.
Dayna Lee-Baggley is a psychologist based in Halifax.
"When we get those opportunities to connect with people, we really want to savour it," Baggley says.
She says for people who can't get together with loved ones for a turkey dinner this weekend because of the fourth wave of the pandemic, it's only natural to put some focus on that misfortune, and that's OK.
But that there are other things -- and people -- in our lives that we can be thankful for.
"It's an 'and' instead of a 'but,'" she said. "We can acknowledge things that are hard, and be grateful for the things that we have. And so, noticing those things that you do have -- savouring those moments when they happen -- it's really important."
Jeff Ward is general manager of the Membertou Heritage Park.
He says though it's been a difficult year for First Nations people, he's grateful for the things that have come to light, and the truths that have been told.
"It was a time for healing for many of us," Ward says.
And, after a day of heavy emotions on Sept. 30, this weekend will be a happier chance to gather.
"It's a time of ceremony, it's a time of feast, but it's also a time of fasting, too," Ward said. "It's a very spiritual time. But right now, let's focus on safety."
At the Glace Bay Food Bank, their annual Thanksgiving meal was held Thursday.
"All the clients that come here are very, very thankful for everything that they get," says Linda MacRae, the food bank's co-ordinator.
Those who showed up were happy to have a turkey dinner with all the trimmings.
MacRae says the food insecurity they see every day highlights one of the simple things others should be grateful for.
"Since I started this job, I realized that everyone's got to be thankful for everything that they have, because there's so many people out there who just don't have," MacRae said.
There's gratitude for something as simple as this time of year.
The fall colours are starting to peak and there are plenty of outdoor activities to enjoy across the Maritimes.
"Think about at other times, not just Thanksgiving, how you can stay connected to those people," Baggley says. "If it's upsetting to not get to see them at Thanksgiving, it's because they matter to you."
Of course, some will simply be thankful for a three-day weekend.
