Detour route near Cabot Trail in need of repairs as tourism season approaches

MIDDLE RIVER, N.S. -

Some residents in the Middle River, N.S., area say a detour put in place after a bridge was washed out by a rainstorm last year is now also in need of repairs.

Since November 2021, the Gold Brook Bridge along the Cabot Trail in Middle River has been impassable.

As a result, drivers are required to detour on the nearby West Side Middle River Road - a secondary road that is deteriorating quickly.

"It's awful. He describes it as an ATV trail for cars," said Christy Oakley, a Middle River resident who, along with her husband, drives to work on the detour road most days.

Oakley works at the Dancing Goat Cafe and Bakery - a restaurant on the other side of the detour that can often be packed with tourists.

On Monday, she posted a video of the pothole-ridden detour road on Facebook.

"People are just blown away by it," Oakley said. “People who haven't been on it can imagine that's what we drive on, and people who have been on it are agreeing how awful it is."

Along with the concern for residents, Terry Smith, the CEO of Destination Cape Breton, says he's also worried about the upcoming tourism season.

Smith projects this year's visitation to the Cabot Trail could return to 2019 levels – something he doesn't want impacted negatively by the condition of the detour road.

"That's certainly not the image that we want to portray to our visitors," Smith said. "The Cabot Trail is the number one reason why people come to Cape Breton Island. It's actually the number one reason why they come to the province. We need to ensure that the Cabot Trail roadway is in the best shape that it can be."

Victoria County Councillor Perla MacLeod says she's asked the province for help and money to get the road fixed.

"It's tearing apart all their vehicles right now. It's a big issue right now," MacLeod said. "We addressed it with the province. The Public Works Department is doing their best to repair, but everything is timing, weather, funding."

The Department of Transportation told CTV News in an email it plans to install a two-lane detour structure this construction season that will eliminate the need for the current detour.

The department added, in the meantime, pothole repairs will take place.

"We need the customers, and they're not going to travel over the roads," Oakley said. “I've heard people from Sydney say they're not going to travel to Margaree because of travelling over that road."

With spring tourism about to ramp up, the Cabot Trail Relay Race is also scheduled to bring more than 1,000 people through the area in late May.

Many residents and officials alike say they hope for a fix sooner rather than later.