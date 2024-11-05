'Devastating and quite heartbreaking': Damage to popular Halifax-area trail expected to cost thousands of dollars

Damage to a popular Halifax-area trail that runs from Timberlea to Hubley is expected to cost thousands of dollars to repair.

RCMP officers responded to a report of mischief on the Beechville-Lakeside-Timberlea (BLT) trail around 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police believe 10 gates that prevent motorized access to the trail were vandalized sometime the night before.

“At this time, it looks like a rather large vehicle was used to damage the gates, push them open or damaged them in another way as well,” said Nova Scotia RCMP Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay.

A gate that prevents motorized access to the Beechville-Lakeside-Timberlea (BLT) trail from Timberlea to Hubley, N.S., is pictured after it was vandalized. (Courtesy: RCMP)

Deepak Prasad, chair of the non-profit organization BLT Rails and Trails, says they were made aware of the damage by someone using the trail.

“We had notification from one of our trail users that it appears that a vehicle or a large vehicle entered our trail without authorization and damaged a number of trails. The damage appears to be well within the thousands of dollars,” said Prasad.

“The damage is quite devastating and quite heartbreaking.”

The damage happened along seven kilometres of the 13-kilometre trail. For now, the non-profit that maintains the trails is on the hook for the repair costs.

“Unfortunately, our insurance is not willing to cover it, it’s not part of the condition. So, we do have some stakeholders saying they are willing to cover a portion of it, but the majority will be from fundraising and community support,” said Prasad.

A sign along the Beechville-Lakeside-Timberlea (BLT) trail in the Halifax-area is pictured. (CTV Atlantic/Jonathan MacInnis)

With this type of investigation, Tremblay says information from the public is always helpful.

“Whether you have a photo, whether you observed a vehicle in the area that may have some of the distinct yellow paint on it, certainly contact police,” he said.

Although the damage is in several areas, the multi-use trail remains open.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the vandalism to call them at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.