Devon Middle School in Fredericton in desperate need of repairs: parents
According to some parents, Devon Middle School in Fredericton is in disrepair.
They're wondering why they're not on the province's list for a new school, just a mid-life upgrade.
Laura Oldford, parent and member of the Parent School Support Committee at Devon Middle School. (CTV/Alyson Samson)
“Devon is an aging school, it's over 70-years-old,” said Laura Oldford, a parent and member of the schools Parent School Support Committee.
“We're just dealing with really old infrastructure and so it just seems like there's always something that's breaking,” Oldford said.
“And, because there's asbestos in the school it means fixing anything is complicated, expensive, and time consuming,” she said.
This week, they have more problems.
"The bathrooms are now broken and it is due to the aging infrastructure,” Oldford said.
“They had to add a portable trailer of bathrooms so that they can fix the problem, and in doing that they're also adding a supply teacher to supervise that because it's outside the school,” she said.
The school district says this is a stopgap measure until the plumbing is repaired, estimated to be by the end of this week.
With more than 600 students and over 60 staff the school is overcrowded.
“They've unfortunately had to utilize a lot of their spaces for classroom space,” said Aneas MacInnis, who is a parent of two at the school, and with the Parent School Support Committee.
Parent and member of the Devon Middle School Parent School Support Committee, Aneas MacInnis. (CTV/Alyson Samson)
“What used to be a cafeteria, library, staff rooms, these are all now classroom space,” MacInnis said.
Fredericton North MLA Jill Green says she's working with the school and district to make improvements.
I've been talking with the team over at education to try and get this school prioritized,” Green said.
“I understand there's competing interests around the province but I will continue to advocate for this school to be replaced,” Green added.
Parents say the community at Devon Middle school is like no other, and they're grateful for that, but they say students and staff deserve better.
"Despite the aging infrastructure and overcrowding and all the logistical problems the team, the administration, the staff, the faculty are excellent,” MacInnis said.
The Department of Education and Early Childhood Development sent a statement saying they are aware of the situation at Devon, and say the school district is responsible for management of the school, as well as identifying and prioritizing facility requirements.
For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
-
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Live updates: Day 6 of the latest Israel-Hamas war
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What to know on the sixth day of the latest Israel-Gaza war
Palestinians say civilians are paying the price as the latest Israel-Gaza war rolls into a sixth day of fighting. People in Gaza spent the night in darkness, surrounded by the ruins of pulverized neighbourhoods as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to 'crush and destroy' Hamas.
Nazi in Parliament had major impact on Canada's international reputation: Nanos poll
Nearly one in two Canadians say the recent errant honouring of a 98-year-old Nazi veteran in Parliament has had a major impact on Canada's reputation abroad, while one third think Canada is providing too much financial support to Ukraine, recent Nanos polling finds.
Warning: Graphic Israeli official says government cannot confirm babies were beheaded in Hamas attack
The Israeli government has not confirmed the specific claim that Hamas attackers cut off the heads of babies during their shock attack on Saturday, an Israeli official told CNN, contradicting a previous public statement.
Air Canada pilot fired after anti-Israel social media posts
An Air Canada pilot has been fired after he shared anti-Israel social media posts of himself during a protest in Montreal.
DEVELOPING Live updates: Day 6 of the latest Israel-Hamas war
The Israeli government is under intense public pressure Thursday to topple Hamas after its militants stormed through a border fence Saturday and killed hundreds of Israelis in their homes, on the streets and at an outdoor music festival.
After a hard fight to clear militants, Israeli soldiers find a scene of destruction, slain children
Trudging down a cul-de-sac turned to rubble, an Israeli army commander stopped in front of one scorched home, its front wall blown wide open. Look at what Hamas militants have done, he said, to this close-knit community that only days ago brimmed with life.
Black student suspended over his hairstyle to be sent to an alternative education program
After serving more than a month of in-school suspension over his dreadlocks, a Black high school student in Texas was told he will be removed from his high school and sent to a disciplinary alternative education program on Thursday.
Royal LePage downgrades Q4 housing price forecast; expecting seven per cent increase
Real estate firm Royal LePage is forecasting the aggregate price of a home in Canada will increase seven per cent in the final quarter of 2023 compared with the same period last year, downgrading its previous outlook of 8.5 per cent.
Netanyahu vows that Hamas will be crushed, as Blinken reiterates American support for Israel
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the U.S. secretary of state's visit Thursday is a "tangible example of America's unequivocable support of Israel."
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Police investigating after man found dead on side of road in Scarborough
A man has been pronounced dead after being found unresponsive on the side of a roadway in Scarborough early Thursday.
-
The First Home Savings Account launched in April. Here's how many Canadians have signed up
The Canadian Department of Finance says more than 150,000 Canadians have already opened a First Home Savings Account, so if you're goal is to own a home in the future, a FHSA may be worth considering.
-
Support for renaming Dundas Street drops off when cost considered: Poll
A majority of Toronto residents support renaming Dundas Street, but there is much less agreement when the cost is factored in, a new poll finds.
Calgary
-
Seniors facing significant rent increase have one month to renew or move on
Eighty-two people living at Silvera's West Residence in Glamorgan have been given slightly more than a month to decide if they'll renew their lease for the new year.
-
4 Lethbridge high school football players charged in alleged sexual assault of teammate
Four high school football players are facing multiple charges in connection with an alleged sexual assault at a Lethbridge high school last week.
-
COVID-19 masking directives in place at AHS acute-care sites starting Thursday
A new masking directive aimed at helping stop the spread of COVID-19 goes into effect Thursday at Alberta Health Services acute-care facilities.
Montreal
-
'I don't know if they're still alive': Montreal woman fears for family's safety in Gaza
Palestinians in Montreal are watching neighbourhoods in Gaza being destroyed in Israeli retaliation for this weekend's violence.
-
Expired COVID-19 test kit? Here's what to do
Is it the flu, a cold or COVID-19? It's fall, and that means people are getting sick again. Over the last three years, it's become a reflex for many to reach for that COVID-19 test at the first onslaught of sniffles -- but what if they're expired?
-
Anglophone rights should be enshrined in new Quebec constitution, Liberals say
As the Quebec Liberal Party tries to rebound from a devastating blow in the last two provincial elections, the official opposition is proposing the rights of the English-speaking community be enshrined in a new Quebec constitution.
Edmonton
-
COVID-19 masking directives in place at AHS acute-care sites starting Thursday
A new masking directive aimed at helping stop the spread of COVID-19 goes into effect Thursday at Alberta Health Services acute-care facilities.
-
Police investigating suspicious death south of Whyte Avenue
Police are investigating the death of a man in the Old Strathcona area on Wednesday.
-
Death of woman in west Edmonton apartment under investigation
A woman is dead after a "weapons complaint" at a west Edmonton apartment building on Wednesday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
Air Canada pilot fired after anti-Israel social media posts
An Air Canada pilot has been fired after he shared anti-Israel social media posts of himself during a protest in Montreal.
-
Warning: Graphic
Warning: Graphic Israeli official says government cannot confirm babies were beheaded in Hamas attack
The Israeli government has not confirmed the specific claim that Hamas attackers cut off the heads of babies during their shock attack on Saturday, an Israeli official told CNN, contradicting a previous public statement.
-
Northern Ont. town will soon have round-the-clock ambulance service
In the coming weeks, the Town of Cochrane will have 24-hour ambulance service.
London
-
Trial of man accused in London, Ont., attack set to resume today
The trial of an Ontario man accused of killing four members of a Muslim family in an alleged act of terrorism is set to resume today after the Crown wrapped up its case last week.
-
Judicial review requested for Brescia-Western merger
Western’s faculty association has filed a request for a judicial review in regards to the upcoming merger plans between Western and Brescia College.
-
35-year-old London resident identified as victim of fatal collision
The London Police Service has identified the victim of a fatal pedestrian collision on Clarke Road last month.
Winnipeg
-
'Greedy, greedy cash grab': Short-term rental operator decries new regulations proposed by city
The city is considering new rules and restrictions to regulate short-term rentals, including Airbnbs. It is welcome news for the hotel industry, but the association representing short-term rental operators is calling it a 'greedy cash grab.'
-
Councillors call for name change on new section of Bishop Grandin
A former Manitoba premier could become the namesake for a newly constructed section of the former Bishop Grandin Boulevard.
-
Big-ticket issue facing Winnipeg's arts and culture scene
Many major organizations say they are still struggling to fully recover from the pandemic more than a year since most COVID-19 restrictions were lifted.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Ottawa police investigating after man killed in Orleans shooting
Emergency crews responded to a call in the area of Oaklawn Crescent, in the area of Tenth Line Road and Charlemagne Boulevard, at approximately at 9:15 p.m.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Transit commission to hear more about what caused this summer's LRT disruption
The city of Ottawa's transit commission meets today and councillors are expected to hear more about this summer's 28-day service interruption.
-
Canadian citizen with 'deep ties to Ottawa' killed by Hamas, Jewish Federation of Ottawa says
A Canadian citizen living in Israel, who had deep ties to Ottawa, was killed by Hamas, the Ottawa Jewish Federation said Wednesday on behalf of the family of Adi Vital-Kaploun.
Saskatoon
-
'Hostile environment': Saskatoon judge allows Baeleigh Maurice's family to smudge inside courthouse
The family of a nine-year-old girl who was hit by a driver accused of driving high has been granted permission to smudge inside a Saskatoon Provincial courtroom.
-
'QAnon queen' has no clothes, Sask. village resident says
After venting frustrations with a cult-like group camped out in their community since September, some residents of Richmound left a meeting with RCMP on Tuesday determined to carry on with their lives.
-
'A cosmic ballet': How to watch Saturday's partial eclipse in Saskatchewan
With a partial solar eclipse set to take over the skies on Saturday, it may be tempting to take a quick peek skyward, but experts advise not to look without the proper safety equipment.
Vancouver
-
'It's just uncertainty': Langley church group in Israel when war broke out uncertain how they will get home
A group from a B.C. church that was touring Israel when the war broke out remains uncertain how they will get home.
-
B.C. teachers push for province to get rid of standardized skills test for Grades 4 and 7
Students across B.C. in Grades 4 and 7 are required to take a standardized test – the Foundation Skills Assessment, or FSA – but teachers say the test is failing students, and should be eliminated.
-
Province of B.C. liable for $10M in damages for 'misfeasance' in hydroelectric approval process
Representatives of the B.C. government committed "misfeasance" when they denied permits for a hydroelectric project near Squamish in 2008, leaving the province liable for more than $10 million in damages to the project's would-be developer, the B.C. Supreme Court has ruled.
Regina
-
Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation to begin series of mini rallies outside Sask Party MLA offices
The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) has announced its intention to begin holding rallies outside the offices of certain government MLAs.
-
'It's a divisive issue': Recent poll shows split on Sask. pronoun policy
Since announcing the parental consent policy for students to change their pronouns in school, the Sask. Party has touted a majority of residents are supportive. Now, a new poll has been released, indicating Saskatchewan people could be more split on the policy.
-
Man allegedly smashes window during break-in at Regina police headquarters
The lobby at the Regina Police Headquarters was temporarily closed following an early morning break in that saw a man arrested.
Vancouver Island
-
Colwood awards $5.1M contract for Galloping Goose overpass
The City of Colwood has awarded a $5.1-million contract to design and build a long-awaited overpass connecting the Galloping Goose Regional Trail across the Island Highway.
-
B.C. teachers push for province to get rid of standardized skills test for Grades 4 and 7
Students across B.C. in Grades 4 and 7 are required to take a standardized test – the Foundation Skills Assessment, or FSA – but teachers say the test is failing students, and should be eliminated.
-
Military divers from Vancouver Island to conduct mine clearance training in South Korea
A team of highly specialized divers from CFB Esquimalt is travelling to South Korea for a training mission. The clearance divers with Fleet Diving Unit Pacific find and dispose of underwater mines.