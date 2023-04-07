Dieppe, N.B., celebrates growing families in unique and environmental way

Sixteen-month-old Felix loves being outside, and while right now he explores the ground, his parents are already preparing for days ahead.

Last year, the Girard family planted a sapling oak tree in their backyard. The tree is still pretty young, but so is Felix.

“Maybe someday it will be big enough and strong enough we can put a swing on it or maybe he’ll be able to climb the branches and that sort of thing,” said Jenna Girard, Felix’s mom.

It’s a mark of Felix’s birth and it will now grow up alongside him.

“I think it will encourage him. Obviously, planting trees is important for the environment and he’ll see what we did for him and hopefully it’ll encourage him to do the same in the future,” said Girard.

The backyard addition is all part of Dieppe’s A Tree for Life initiative. It’s a program that gives a free tree to parents who have given birth or adopted a new child.

“We felt it was good symbolism into bringing new residents, new citizens into the city and sort of mark their growth through the planting of a tree,” explained Environmental Management Director Alexandre Truchon-Savard. “It also helps the community to bring more greenness into it.”

The program first launched back in 2016 and Truchon-Savard says that 50 families usually sign up every year.

“We’ll try to plant a deciduous tree as much as possible depending on availabilities, and of course, we’ll do the evaluations for the tree, public services that might be underground, make sure that it’s the right tree at the right place,” he said.

Not only is it an initiative that helps the environment, but it also helps build memories for families who get involved.

“You get to plant the tree as a family. It actually got delivered on Father’s Day, which would have been my husband’s first Father’s Day, so we took the time to plant it together as a family,” said Girard.

“My parents came as well and it’s just nice to have this tree to watch it grow with our son.”

The Girard’s tree is located right outside their kitchen window and she says it’s nice getting to look outside and see it every day.

“It’s a very good feeling to be part of the greenness of the city and try to bring more access to trees for everyone,” said Truchon-Savard.

Parents do have to provide proof of residence and a birth certificate or adoption form to be considered for a tree for life. They also have to apply by April 21.

A Tree for Life is just one of the initiatives put forward through the city to help encourage more greenery and to give back to the environment.

“We’re trying to get as much shade as we can as the climate is heating up a little bit, as well as fixing or absorbing more carbon into our trees,” said Truchon-Savard, adding that, this year, 12,000 seedlings are set to be planted through public service.