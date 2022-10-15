Diesel prices go up in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island

The price of diesel increased in both Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island Saturday.

In Nova Scotia’s Zone 1, the price of diesel rose 12.9 cents to a minimum of 251 cents, up from 238.1 on Friday and 226.6 on Oct. 8. The price of diesel is highest in Cape Breton, at a minimum of 253 cents.

On P.E.I., the price of diesel jumped six cents a litre. It now sits at a minimum of 263.9 cents, up from 237.1 Wednesday and 257 on Thursday.

The price of furnace oil also went up on P.E.I., increasing six cents to a maximum of 208.5 cents.

Nova Scotia’s Utility Review Board – the body that regulates the province’s gas and diesel prices – does not have jurisdiction to set furnace oil prices.

The price of gasoline did not change in Nova Scotia and on P.E.I. Those prices sit at minimums of 169.6 cents and 179.6 cents respectively.

Fuel prices did not change in New Brunswick Saturday.