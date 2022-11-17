Diesel prices rise in New Brunswick by 11 cents a litre, gas costs go down

Motorists in New Brunswick are paying less for regular self-serve gasoline on Thursday after prices fell for the second day in a row.

The price for regular self-serve gasoline was down four-and-a-half cents a litre, bringing the new maximum price to 176.2 cents per litre.

Diesel prices in the province increased by just over 11 cents a litre overnight. The new maximum price now sits at 282.9 cents per litre.

Prices in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island did not change.