Diesel prices set to change in Nova Scotia

The price of diesel fuel is set to change at midnight in Nova Scotia.

Nova Scotia’s Utility and Review Board invoked their interrupter clause Friday afternoon to adjust the price of diesel fuel.

“This change is necessary due to significant shifts in the market price of diesel oil,” a UARB press release reads.

The price of gasoline will not be affected by the adjustment in diesel prices.

“The Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board monitors the markets for gasoline and diesel oil daily and, should conditions warrant, may set a new price at any time,” the release reads.