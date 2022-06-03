Digby man assaulted, robbed during home invasion; suspect charged

A man is facing robbery and assault charges after he allegedly attacked a man during a home invasion in Digby, N.S.

On Thursday around 7:15 a.m., the RCMP responded to a report of a home invasion on Water Street.

Police say around 4 a.m., the victim, a 60-year-old Digby man, heard someone banging on the front door of his apartment.

When he opened the door, police say an unknown person forced their way into the home and assaulted the man.

They say the suspect stole the victim’s wallet, car keys and cellphone before driving away in the man’s car.

The man suffered minor injuries.

The RCMP says the suspect used the man’s bank card at a local business shortly after the home invasion, and it was through bank records they were able to identify the suspect.

Police executed a search warrant at a home on King Street where they say the suspect and another person were safely arrested.

During the search, police say investigators seized the stolen vehicle, the victim’s bank card and several items purchased using the bank card.

Joshua Derrick Mitchell, 31, of Digby, has been charged with:

robbery

break and enter and commit

assault

possession of property obtained by crime (two counts)

possession/use of a stolen credit card

Mitchell was held in custody overnight and was set to appear in Digby provincial court Friday.

The second person that was arrested was later released without charges.

The investigation is ongoing.