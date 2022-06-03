Digby man assaulted, robbed during home invasion; suspect charged
A man is facing robbery and assault charges after he allegedly attacked a man during a home invasion in Digby, N.S.
On Thursday around 7:15 a.m., the RCMP responded to a report of a home invasion on Water Street.
Police say around 4 a.m., the victim, a 60-year-old Digby man, heard someone banging on the front door of his apartment.
When he opened the door, police say an unknown person forced their way into the home and assaulted the man.
They say the suspect stole the victim’s wallet, car keys and cellphone before driving away in the man’s car.
The man suffered minor injuries.
The RCMP says the suspect used the man’s bank card at a local business shortly after the home invasion, and it was through bank records they were able to identify the suspect.
Police executed a search warrant at a home on King Street where they say the suspect and another person were safely arrested.
During the search, police say investigators seized the stolen vehicle, the victim’s bank card and several items purchased using the bank card.
Joshua Derrick Mitchell, 31, of Digby, has been charged with:
- robbery
- break and enter and commit
- assault
- possession of property obtained by crime (two counts)
- possession/use of a stolen credit card
Mitchell was held in custody overnight and was set to appear in Digby provincial court Friday.
The second person that was arrested was later released without charges.
The investigation is ongoing.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What does Doug Ford's win mean for federal parties?
The impact of Ontario's election night result that led to a decisive victory for the Progressive Conservatives will no doubt reverberate beyond provincial politics into the backrooms of federal party headquarters, says pollster Nik Nanos.
Ukraine investigates deportation of children to Russia as possible genocide
Prosecutors investigating war crimes cases in Ukraine are examining allegations of the forcible deportation of children to Russia since the invasion as they seek to build a genocide indictment, the country’s top prosecutor said in an interview.
Confirmed cases of monkeypox grow to 71 in Quebec
The number of confirmed monkeypox cases in Quebec has risen by nearly 20 new cases in two days to a total of 71, the Ministry of Health said Friday.
Ontario records lowest voter turnout in election history
While the Progressive Conservatives may have won a sweeping victory Thursday night, a large majority of Ontarians decided not to bother heading to the polls.
Cheers and some jeers as Prince Harry and Meghan return to U.K.
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan were greeted with cheers and some jeers as they joined the Royal Family at a thanksgiving service on Friday for Queen Elizabeth, their first public appearance together in Britain since quitting royal duties.
Property battle between 2 friends results in precedent-setting B.C. Supreme Court case
When four queer friends decided to buy property together in 2001, they never imagined the side-by-side duplex would play a central role in setting legal precedent.
Cops fatally shoot Texas escapee who killed 4 kids, granddad
A convicted murderer on the run since escaping a prison bus after stabbing its driver last month was fatally shot by law enforcement late Thursday after he killed a family of five and stole their truck from a rural weekend cabin, a Texas prison system spokesman said.
'Not fair': CERB recipients who now have to pay the money back share their stories
Two years after the federal government made the unprecedented move to give out swift financial assistance in the form of $2,000 per month to those who lost work in 2020 due to the pandemic, many Canadians are being told that they need to pay money back — including some who say they didn’t even apply for that particular benefit.
Ontario has re-elected Doug Ford. This is what he's promised to do
Doug Ford's Progressive Conservatives were handed a second mandate in Ontario on Thursday night. Members of provincial Parliament won't officially return to the legislature until Sept. 8, but when they do they will likely hit the ground running.
Toronto
-
BALLOT BOX
BALLOT BOX | Cheers and tears: What happened on election night?
In the final episode of Ballot Box, the team breaks down all the Ontario election night highlights.
-
Ontario records lowest voter turnout in election history
While the Progressive Conservatives may have won a sweeping victory Thursday night, a large majority of Ontarians decided not to bother heading to the polls.
-
Ontario has re-elected Doug Ford. This is what he's promised to do
Doug Ford's Progressive Conservatives were handed a second mandate in Ontario on Thursday night. Members of provincial Parliament won't officially return to the legislature until Sept. 8, but when they do they will likely hit the ground running.
Calgary
-
Crash closes stretch of Highway 2A near Okotoks
RCMP officers have closed a section of Highway 2A south of Calgary as they investigate a two-vehicle crash that sent one woman to hospital.
-
Calgary bars can serve drinks at 8 a.m. during Stampede 2022
On Friday, July 8 – the day of the Stampede parade – establishments situated along the route can begin liquor service at 7 a.m.
-
'It's scary': Cochrane residents on edge after reported child luring incidents
Parents in Cochrane are having important conversations with their children about the dangers of being approached by strangers after two close calls in just four days.
Montreal
-
Quebec threatens to change laws after Montreal schools offer Grade 12 to bypass Bill 96
The province is threatening to modify the law in response to Montreal schools that plan to bypass the effects of Bill 96 by offering Grade 12 programs to students who want to avoid going to CEGEP.
-
Quebec passes bill to protect academic freedom
Elected officials in Quebec have passed Bill 32 on Friday to better protect academic freedom in the university environment.
-
Confirmed cases of monkeypox grow to 71 in Quebec
The number of confirmed monkeypox cases in Quebec has risen by nearly 20 new cases in two days to a total of 71, the Ministry of Health said Friday.
Edmonton
-
STARS transports 1 to hospital after rollover in central Alberta
One person was taken to hospital by STARS Air Ambulance after a single-vehicle rollover on Friday morning. The rollover happened at Highway 54 near Range Road 55, just east of Caroline, Alta.
-
Social media threat closes 2 Leduc schools
A social media post that threatened gun violence has prompted Black Gold School Division to close two schools in Leduc for Friday.
-
What you need to know about e-bikes, e-scooters in Edmonton
Edmonton has approved licences for Lime and Bird to operate e-scooters and e-bikes in the city this summer. The city announced Friday morning that a total of 1,500 e-scooters and 400 e-bikes will be available across Edmonton.
Northern Ontario
-
Gelinas not running for NDP leadership
Nickel Belt MPP elect, France Gelinas, says she’s not interested in contending for the party leadership.
-
Sudbury safe consumption site to open next month
In efforts to deal with the toxic drug supply, opioid crisis and increasing numbers of overdoses, a safe drug consumption site is set to open in Sudbury in the next four to six weeks.
-
Ukraine investigates deportation of children to Russia as possible genocide
Prosecutors investigating war crimes cases in Ukraine are examining allegations of the forcible deportation of children to Russia since the invasion as they seek to build a genocide indictment, the country’s top prosecutor said in an interview.
London
-
Threat at Petrolia high school prompts concern from parents and students
In Petrolia, Ont. on Friday, the unsettling talk of the town is an alarming threat made at Lambton Central Collegiate and Vocational School.
-
Police say large pruning knife used to threaten people in north London
A London man has been charged after police say people were threatened with a large knife in north London.
-
Ontario Votes 2022: Here's who won in London and area
There has been no change in representation in London and its surrounding ridings.
Winnipeg
-
WPS investigators fly to Toronto to make arrest in fatal Winnipeg shooting
A man has been arrested in Toronto in connection with a homicide in Winnipeg’s Spence neighbourhood last month.
-
'Definitely been an upswing': Manitoba growers cash in on mushroom mania
The humble mushroom has cracked a number of 2022 food trend lists, with the New York Times calling it the ingredient of the year.
-
'At risk of having to cancel': Program helping kids living with disabilities looking for volunteers
An organization that helps children living with disabilities is asking for volunteers as it tries to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ottawa
-
Fewer than 50 per cent of Ottawa voters cast ballot in provincial election
In Ottawa, 355,870 people cast a ballot the provincial election, less than half of eligible voters.
-
Ottawa home sales down 19 per cent in May
Ottawa home sales declined 19 per cent in May as higher interest rates, the cost of living and the powerful storm that hit the capital on the Victoria Day long weekend affected the real estate market.
-
Here are the Ottawa winners in the Ontario election
The Progressive Conservatives and the Liberals each won three ridings in Ottawa in the 43rd general election, while the NDP won two seats.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon firefighters respond to 2 'suspicious' garage fires in same area
Within the span of an hour, Saskatoon firefighters responded to two garage fires near downtown believed to be suspicious in nature.
-
Meewasin Valley Authority celebrates completion of new sections of trail in Saskatoon
The Meewasin Valley Authority is celebrating the completion of the River Heights-Meewasin Park and southwest sections of Meewasin Trail.
-
Buyer sought for Saskatoon luxury home nearly demolished due to mould
The current owner of a Saskatoon luxury home that narrowly escaped a wrecking crew hopes to find a buyer who can overlook its checkered past.
Vancouver
-
Ranking: These Metro Vancouver cities saw biggest real estate price dips due to rising interest rates
A just-released report on rising interest rates is giving would-be home buyers and sellers an idea of the impact already being seen in the Vancouver area, and the results vary by city.
-
Severe thunderstorms, hail, strong winds possible in parts of B.C.: Environment Canada
Parts of B.C. are being told to brace for extreme weather with a special weather watch issued by Environment Canada.
-
B.C. company launches portable smartphone charging kiosks across province
A B.C. company is hoping to give smartphone users a boost when they need it the most by setting up portable charging kiosks across the province.
Regina
-
'They did not care': Samwel Uko's family pleading for change as inquest testimony concludes
The family of Samwel Uko’s questions have been answered, but they say more accountability needs to be taken for his death.
-
Inmate, 37, dies at Regina Correctional Centre
A 37-year-old man who was an inmate at the Regina Correctional Centre was pronounced dead after being found unresponsive in his cell, according to a news release from the province.
-
'Every game to me means a lot': Riders QB Fajardo excited for pre-season start against BC Lions
The Saskatchewan Roughriders are on the road to take on the BC Lions in their final pre-season game Friday night.
Vancouver Island
-
Cougar euthanized after man intervenes in dog attack on Vancouver Island
Conservation officers say a cougar that is believed to have attacked a small dog in Port Alberni, B.C., was put down on Thursday.
-
Victoria seeks next artist in residence for 2022-2024
The City of Victoria is searching for a mid-career professional artist to serve as its next artist-in-residence.
-
'Best possible outcome': Bus driver spots robbery suspect in Campbell River
RCMP are crediting a bus driver with spotting a man who's believed to have robbed a bank in Campbell River, B.C., on Thursday afternoon.