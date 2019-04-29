

CTV Atlantic





A 45-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after another man was stabbed with scissors in Digby, N.S.

RCMP responded to an apartment on Birch Street just after noon on Saturday where they found a man who had been stabbed following an alleged altercation.

The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

The suspect, who is from Digby, was remanded into custody and is due to appear in Annapolis Royal provincial court on Monday.

The investigation is ongoing.