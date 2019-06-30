Featured
Digby, N.S., emergency room temporarily closed on Canada Day
THE CANADIAN PRESS
Published Sunday, June 30, 2019 6:59PM ADT
DIGBY, N.S. -- The Nova Scotia Health Authority says Digby General Hospital's emergency department will be temporarily closed on Monday due to a lack of doctors.
The NSHA says in a press release that the July 1 closure will take place from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Those in need of urgent medical assistance should call 911.
Unusual symptoms like shortness of breath, dizziness, chest tightness, abdominal pain, broken bones or injuries requiring stitches should also call 9-1-1.
The NSHA says to call your family doctor or go to a walk-in clinic for non-urgent care.
Call 811, a 24-hour service offered by registered nurses, for general health-care information and advice, and the Mental Health Crisis Line can be reached at 1-888-429-8167.