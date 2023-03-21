Digby, N.S. powerlifting champion sets sights on worlds

For Paul Gidney, the weight of the worlds is literally on his shoulders.

Gidney is a champion powerlifter from Digby, N.S., who has been competing in the sport since 1993.

“I still have a lot in me,” said Gidney. "I'm really looking forward to coming home with a world record."

Gidney recently came out on top at the Canadian National Powerlifting competition in Richmond, B.C. – deadlifting 276 kilos in his category, a feat made even more impressive considering he’s nearly 60 years old.

"I won my weight class and set an unofficial world record in the deadlift," said Gidney.

However, records can only be set at worlds – which is where the Maritime athlete is headed to this October to compete in Mongolia.

“I’m training about six days a week right now,” said Gidney. “I'll be doing less sets in the coming months and concentrate more on the heavier weight to get me prepared for the worlds.”

In 2019, Gidney deadlifted 296 kg at the Commonwealth Powerlifting Championships in Newfoundland.

However, the dedication and devotion to the sport doesn’t end in the gym.

“To maintain my weight of 225 pounds, I eat seven or eight meals a day,” said Gidney, “I consume somewhere around 7,000 calories a day.”

Gidney, who retired from scallop fishing after 38 years, says maintaining his athleticism has been a balance throughout his entire career.

“If I had to be at the boat by 4 a.m., I would get up at 1 a.m. to train,” said Gidney. “I didn’t want to miss my workout.”

In his more than three decades in the sport, he says powerlifting has grown both nationally and worldwide.

"The last few years [the sport] has really taken off,” said Gidney. “We probably have around 5,000 lifters across Canada now.”

Gidney hopes to inspire others to take on physically challenging workouts - no matter their age.

"We only get one shot at this,” said Gidney. “I want to be able to enjoy my later years in life, and I will because of my lifting."