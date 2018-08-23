

CTV Atlantic





DIGBY, N.S. - Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing man.

28-year-old Devin Thomas Jollimore was last seen on Aug. 20 around 4 p.m. leaving a residence in Digby.

He is described as a white male, about 5'7" and 150 pounds with short black hair and green eyes. There is no description of the clothing he was wearing.

Digby RCMP say Jollimore may be travelling to Queens County, but he has not been heard from since Monday.

Jollimore's family along with the RCMP say they are concerned for his well-being and are asking anyone with any information on his whereabouts to call Digby RCMP at 902-245-2579 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).