Dikes to protect N.S.-N.B. link from flooding expected to cost up to $300 million
An engineering study says the cost of a decade-long project to save the land link between Nova Scotia and New Brunswick from climate-related flooding will range between $189 million and just over $300 million.
The study released Friday suggests either raising the height of the existing 35 kilometres of dikes for an estimated $200 million, building a new dike at a cost of $189 million, or raising the existing dikes and installing steel sheet pile walls in select locations for about $301 million.
Whichever option is chosen, the governments of Nova Scotia and New Brunswick made clear Friday they need Ottawa to commit to a major portion -- if not the entirety -- of the cost before the project can proceed.
"The price tag on the project is in the ballpark of my capital budget for a year. It's massive," Jill Green, New Brunswick's minister of transportation and infrastructure, told an online news conference.
Kim Masland, the Nova Scotia transport minister, added: "I'd love to see it 100 per cent funded federally," though neither she nor Green ruled out a provincial contribution.
The study anticipates that once an option is chosen, it would take five years for construction to begin, and the project wouldn't be completed until 10 years after the start date. That's assuming there aren't delays arising from environmental assessments, archeological studies and consultations with First Nations.
Experts have for decades warned that the combination of high tides with a powerful storm up the Bay of Fundy could overwhelm aging dikes and flood large portions of Amherst, N.S., as well as neighbouring Sackville, N.B.
Meanwhile, the sea level at the mouth of the Bay of Fundy has been rising at a rate of about 2.4 millimetres a year over the past century due to the warming planet, even as the dikes and coastal land continue to subside.
If a flooding disaster occurs, vital transportation that carries about $35 billion in trade annually would be disrupted, and both Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador's supply of food, medicine and other essentials could be severely reduced.
The study notes that current dikes, some of them with earth foundations dating back to the Acadian settlements of the 1600s, have been gradually built up to provide protection of 8.5 metres, with the most recent major improvements in the 1950s. The refurbished dikes would add two metres, protecting the land against rising tides to a level of 10.6 metres.
Both cabinet ministers said they realize there's no guarantee a storm on the scale of the famous Saxby Gale of 1869 won't sweep back up the Bay of Fundy and submerge Amherst and Sackville again before the work is completed. However, they said the project has to be built with an eye to withstanding rising seas to at least 2100, and it is a project that will have to be made to last.
"Construction takes a long time," Green said. "This is a massive project that's not going to happen overnight."
Consultants Wood Canada Ltd. were chosen to carry out the study in January 2020, but there have been repeated delays in the date of its delivery, and it was only provided to the provinces and the federal government in January 2022. Green said the delays were related to a federal election occurring in the middle of the $700,000 study.
The analysis considered 10 options, with three making the short list.
In the first two, less expensive options, the engineers envision either adding to existing dikes, or replacing them with a new dike in some portions. Both of the options also include a water control structure across the Tantramar River that runs near Sackville.
The third and more costly $300-million option envisions raising existing dikes to 10.6 metres, a water control structure across the Tantramar River and a steel wall through the Tantramar Marsh to the Aulac River -- a distance of about 800 metres.
Green said the more expensive option is on the table as it's possible the cheaper two scenarios may encounter obstacles.
"As we move into Phase 2 of this, the archeological and environmental assessments may dictate how we move forward and what options we have on the table ... It's to be determined," she said.
David Kogon, the mayor of Amherst, said in an email that he's relieved the dikes will be raised, as he had feared the inhabited lowlands would be abandoned and that a bridge would be created solely to protect the transportation and communications corridor.
"All of the top three options presented are aimed at protecting not only the transportation corridor but the neighbouring communities, Amherst and Sackville, and the farmland contained within the marsh," he said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 18, 2022.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
North America vulnerable to Russian and Chinese hypersonic weapons: NORAD commander
North America has few options to defend against Russian and Chinese hypersonic weapons, which can manoeuvre while travelling more than five times the speed of sound. Potentially capable of carrying nuclear warheads, the U.S. is still trying to develop a similar arsenal.
Don't help Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Biden tells China's Xi
Face to face by video, U.S. President Joe Biden laid out to Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday the stiff consequences the Chinese would face from the U.S. if they provide military or economic assistance for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Putin appears at big rally as troops press attack in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin appeared at a huge flag-waving rally at a packed Moscow stadium Friday and lavished praise on his troops fighting in Ukraine, three weeks into the invasion that has led to heavier-than-expected Russian losses on the battlefield and increasingly authoritarian rule at home.
Why CP Rail may lock out its workers and what it means for Canada's supply chain
A labour dispute at CP Rail is threatening to further cripple the flow of goods at a time when supply chains are already strained due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia's invasion in Ukraine.
Scientific director of Ontario's science table announces resignation
The epidemiologist who has served as one of the key voices on Ontario’s Science Advisory Table throughout most of the COVID-19 pandemic is resigning from the post in order to take a research job overseas.
Firing-squad executions get the greenlight in South Carolina
South Carolina has given the greenlight to firing-squad executions, a method codified into state law last year after a decade-long pause in carrying out death sentences because of the state's inability to procure lethal injection drugs.
Manitoba's top First Nations leader Arlen Dumas facing sexual assault allegations
Manitoba's top First Nations leader, Grand Chief Arlen Dumas of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs (AMC), is facing serious allegations after a senior staff member accused him of harassment and sexual assault.
Federal government looking into removing some of its COVID-19 health measures: Tam
As provinces loosen vaccine passports and mask mandates, Canada's top doctor says the federal government is 'actively examining' its own COVID-19 heath measures.
Exposure to 'everyday chemical' associated with higher incidence of childhood cancer: study
Researchers have linked a common chemical to higher incidence of specific childhood cancers including lymphoma, in a study that looked at nearly 1.3 million children.
Toronto
-
Scientific director of Ontario's science table announces resignation
The epidemiologist who has served as one of the key voices on Ontario’s Science Advisory Table throughout most of the COVID-19 pandemic is resigning from the post in order to take a research job overseas.
-
'Act of cruelty': Cat left dumped with belongings on shoulder of Ontario road
A cat has been rescued after he was found dumped, along with his belongings, on the side of a road east of Toronto.
-
Hamilton school board can’t go ahead with plan to delay lifting of mask mandate, Lecce says
Minister of Education Stephen Lecce has written to a Hamilton school board reiterating the government’s expectation that the mask mandate for students and staff be lifted on Monday, despite a decision by trustees to keep the requirement in place for an additional two weeks.
Calgary
-
Man arrested, another sought for questioning in suspicious death of woman
Police say they've already made an arrest in connection with the death of woman in southeast Calgary but they are looking for another man they believe might know something about the incident.
-
Calgary's Yvonne Ejim leads Gonzaga to opening victory in women's March Madness
Another Calgary hoops hero is moving on in the NCAA Women's basketball tournament.
-
Temporary injunction granted against Beltline protests, police say disobedience could lead to arrests
Ahead of what was expected to be a heightened version of the ongoing 'freedom' rallies in Calgary's Beltline neighbourhood, the City of Calgary has received a temporary court injunction to address disturbances.
Montreal
-
Passerby who saved girl being beaten in east-end Montreal recounts horrifying experience
A passerby who helped save a 10-year-old girl who was being severely beaten by a man in Montreal's east end says he's still in shock.
-
Quebec seniors home investigated for alleged mistreatment of workers from Africa
Quebec's labour minister says an investigation is underway into allegations that a private seniors residence in Levis, Que., paid workers from Africa just $70 a week to work as orderlies for several months.
-
Poilievre set to meet supporters at Montreal-area restaurant at centre of anti-vax controversy
The front-runner in the Conservative Party leadership race is set to make a series of campaign stops in Quebec over the next few days, including one at a Montreal-area restaurant that was known to be a hotbed for a local anti-vaccine movement that deeply divided Laval's Greek community after some members died of COVID-19.
Edmonton
-
Abdullah Shah death ruled homicide as police ask for more video of suspect vehicle
Notorious landlord Abdullah Shah died of multiple gunshot wounds, an autopsy found on Friday.
-
Kenney's UCP vote attracts logistics and legitimacy questions as 10K now registered
With three weeks to go until Alberta Premier Jason Kenney learns his fate in a leadership vote, the camp of his main rival has confirmed that more than 10,000 people are now signed up to cast a ballot.
-
DNA match connects half-siblings on opposite ends of Alberta highway
Even in their 50s, brother and sister Mick Lerch and Michelle Jasonson are still learning things about each other.
Northern Ontario
-
Timmins Seizure and Brain Injury Centre celebrates grand opening of new 'home base'
Two pandemic years in the making, the Seizure and Brain Injury Centre in Timmins was finally able to move into its new location in the city's downtown, coinciding its grand opening with Epilepsy Month.
-
Mild temperatures force outdoor activities in North Bay to close
Recent warm weather has forced many outdoor activities in North Bay to close.
-
Some SkipTheDishes drivers in Sudbury stage one-day strike
CTV News has learned several SkipTheDishes drivers in Sudbury staged a one-day strike Friday.
London
-
London community prepares for displaced Ukrainians
As the war in Ukraine forces millions to flee their homes preparations are underway in Canada and here in London to start accepting those who have been displaced
-
Deeply affordable Embassy Commons building on pace for June completion
A prominent affordable housing project in the Old East Village will welcome its first tenants this summer
-
Ontario invests $438K in police Mobile Crisis Response Teams in Middlesex, Lambton, and Essex
As the Ontario government is investing $90 million over the next three years to expand addictions services and increase number of treatment beds across the province, they are investing $438,918 to expand police Mobile Crisis Response Teams in Middlesex, Lambton, and Essex
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba's top First Nations leader Arlen Dumas facing sexual assault allegations
Manitoba's top First Nations leader, Grand Chief Arlen Dumas of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs (AMC), is facing serious allegations after a senior staff member accused him of harassment and sexual assault.
-
'It is a safety concern': Concrete falling, rebar poking out of decades-old floodway bridge
A busy bridge over the Red River Floodway has nearly reached the end of its service life and is in need of repairs.
-
High gas prices forcing Manitoba realtors to change how they do business
Many Manitobans are feeling the strain of the climbing gas prices. However, for those whose jobs require them to travel large distances, the climbing prices can be an even greater stress.
Ottawa
-
City of Ottawa scrapping mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy
Starting April 4, the city will no longer require municipal workers to prove they are vaccinated against COVID-19.
-
Cyclist dies after being struck by city grader in Ottawa’s east end
Ottawa police say a 43-year-old woman died after she was struck by a city grader while cycling in the east end on Thursday.
-
Ottawa’a Westboro Beach to close for the summer
The city of Ottawa says the popular beach along the Ottawa River will be closed for the summer while the National Capital Commission redevelops the area.
Saskatoon
-
'It's not right': Tanner Brass' mother speaks after Sask. 13-month old's death
The mother of 13-month-old Tanner Brass spoke briefly at a Saskatoon hotel Friday, demanding justice for her and her family.
-
Prince Albert, Sask. police apologize for releasing details of woman's death to media before her family
Prince Albert Police Service apologized Friday for releasing details of a Saskatoon woman's death in a media release before notifying her family.
-
Sask. woman considers leaving province to speed up kidney transplant
A Regina woman says she is considering leaving the province in order to get a kidney transplant faster.
Vancouver
-
Infectious disease experts urge caution as pandemic restrictions eased
Time and time again, this pandemic has proven to be very unpredictable, and with the local economy roaring back to life, the last thing businesses want to see is another setback.
-
B.C. reports 6 COVID-19 deaths in final update of the week
Another six deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 in British Columbia, the province announced Friday along with another decrease in test-positive patients in hospital.
-
Man pushed down the stairs at SkyTrain station, kicked in caught-on-camera attack: Vancouver police
More than two weeks after a man was randomly attacked at a Vancouver SkyTrain station, police say they're hoping the public can help them identify a suspect in the caught-on-camera incident.
Regina
-
Regina restoration company flooded with calls due to spring-melt damage
Restoration companies in Regina are being flooded with calls as residents are dealing with home damage brought on by the spring melt.
-
Looking to generate additional revenue Sask. government announces increases to certain fees and charges
The provincial government has released a list of fees and charges that will change in 2022-23 to "better reflect the cost of related provincial services" and also generate an additional $2.7 million in revenue for the upcoming fiscal year.
-
Councillor calls for more consistency with masking amidst resident confusion
Although the provincial mandate has been lifted, the City of Regina is urging residents to continue wearing masks at all city facilities, leaving some people confused.
Vancouver Island
-
Murder charge approved against man 26, after Langford homicide
A 26-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder after another man was found dead inside a crashed vehicle in Langford, B.C., more than two years ago.
-
Vancouver Island adds 5 COVID-19 deaths
Six more people have died of COVID-19 in British Columbia, including five deaths in the Vancouver Island region, provincial health officials confirmed Friday.
-
'Tough little cookie': Dog survives cougar attack on Vancouver Island
A 14-pound dog lost an eye but is well on the road to recovery after surviving a cougar attack on Vancouver Island.