Dips for dollars: Maritime veteran gives back by plunging into icy waters

Plunging into frigid waters is one of Jessica Wiebe’s favourite pastimes.

“I crave the cold water,” said Wiebe. “I can actually relax in the water, which to me is still just wild.”

Icy winter weather is Wiebe’s preference when it comes to cold-water immersion -- something the Halifax resident began three years ago.

“I love playing with the ice and breaking it to get in. It’s always a fun adventure.”

Depending on the thickness of the ice, Wiebe uses a hatchet or a sledgehammer to crack the ice before entering the water.

“I have a friend that comes out and he cuts a hole [in the ice] with a chainsaw for me. Every day I come and break that same hole and jump in.”

Jessica Wiebe was a member of the Canadian Armed Forces from 2006 to 2014. (Courtesy: Jessica Wiebe)

Cold-water therapy is believed to have many physical and psychological perks, said Wiebe.

“It's really good for building mental fortitude and stress resilience. I find, for me, what keeps me coming back is it’s been really amazing for my mental health.”

While dipping isn’t for the faint of heart, it isn’t the only way Wiebe has put her body on the line.

Wiebe was a member of the Canadian Armed Forces from 2006 to 2014. Her service, which included a tour in Afghanistan as an artillery gunner, eventually took a toll, said Wiebe.

“When I was released from the military, I was medically released and diagnosed with PTSD.”

The veteran reached out to the military community for support.

“There have been points where I’ve had to reach out for help. It’s hard, but there is no shame in it. If you need help, it’s really important just to reach out.”

Wiebe has decided to give back by pledging to do a cold-water dip every day in January as a fundraiser for VETS Canada.

The non-profit charity provides support to veterans across the country.

“The organization has evolved into helping veterans facing difficulties of any kind, which could be paying for a phone bill to helping find temporary or permanent housing.”

Wiebe’s goal is to raise $2,500 for the organization. People can follow along on each of her dips in different locations throughout the province this month on her Instagram page.

Jessica Wiebe is pledging to do a cold-water dip every day in January as a fundraiser for VETS Canada. (Courtesy: Jessica Wiebe)

“The mental clarity, that mental stillness, that discomfort from [cold water immersion] has been very helpful for me."

To learn more or to donate to Jessica Wiebe’s Cold Dips for Dollars fundraiser in support of VETS Canada, visit the website.