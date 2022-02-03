Disappearance of St. Mary's First Nation woman now deemed suspicious: Fredericton police

Police in Fredericton say they are now treating the disappearance of a 38-year-old St. Mary's First Nation woman who hasn’t been seen in over a month as suspicious.

Erin Brooks was last seen at the St. Mary's Smoke Shop the evening of Dec. 27, 2021.

Police haven’t been able to locate Brooks and say they now believe she is likely the victim of foul play.

Chief Allan Polchies of St. Mary's First Nation says everyone in the community is praying for the safe return of the mother of four.

"I just spoke with the family this afternoon after they spoke with the Fredericton city police and detectives at-hand, and of course, offering support services and comfort to them in this time," says Polchies. "And we as a band council will be meeting with the detectives this evening."

Brooks was last seen wearing blue jeans, a dark brown jacket and black boots. She is between five-foot-two and five-foot-three inches tall, approximately 115 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair with bangs.

Police say they believe there are people with information on her whereabouts and are following up on all tips from the public.

Anyone with information on Brooks' whereabouts is asked to contact the Fredericton Police Force at 506-460-2300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

With files from The Canadian Press.