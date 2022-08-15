Disc golf course drawing a lot of people to Dartmouth Commons

It was the great American author and humorist Mark Twain who said that “golf is a good walk spoiled,” but what about disc golf?

The sport that combines Frisbee and golf is also one of the fastest growing sports in North America and there's a new place to play in Dartmouth that is attracting disc golf players of all ages and calibre.

“It’s a good way to be outside and have some fun with family and friends,” said Jase Thistle, who was just finishing up a nine-hole round with his father.

The Dartmouth Commons disc golf course was created in July as part of a Halifax Recreation pilot project designed to get more people out and active in the community.

“I’ve actually lived in this city for over 25 years and I've never been through this park," said Darren Thistle, who was playing disc golf with his son. "It's an outstanding place and a really nice course layout."

There were dozens of people out playing Monday morning at the new course, which is strategically set up among the old-growth trees and shrubs, and along grassy areas that aren't usually ventured on.

“This is a great park for this project because it's an open park," said David Gillett, a disc golf instructor and course designer who is overseeing the disc golf pilot project. "There's a lot of space and it's a multi-use park, so there is many people doing many things and it's traditionally been viewed as an underused park in the city.”

The summer pilot project offers free drop-in disc golf workshops being offered Wednesday nights until September, which gives individuals an introduction to the sport and all the tools needed to play.

“There are already groups of regulars that will come out on their lunchtime and play two or three rounds," said Gillett. "As well as a number of new people that are always coming out and trying it for the first time.”

“It's a family activity everyone can play,” said Jen Caines who was out playing with her son.

“What I like most about it is how accessible it is," said Caines. "You can just grab a couple of discs and it's not very expensive and you get to spend time outside.”

Lyrik Wagstaff just returned from the World Junior Disc Golf Championships in Peioria, Illinois, last month and enjoys the chance to play a nine-hole course near his Dartmouth home.

The 16-year-old only began playing disc golf early on during the pandemic.

"It all started with COVID-19," said Wagstaff. "We were actually throwing discs around for my dog and she would just destroy the ultimate Frisbee discs and so we had some disc golf discs in the house and got out to Hammonds Plains to play.”

Wagstaff was playing Monday, fine-tuning some shots as he will be competing in the Canadian Junior Disc Golf National Championships in early September in Prince Edward Island.

“I'm excited to try and take down the junior title," said Wagstaff.

The popularity of the sport is growing as organizers say over the past month they’ll see anywhere from 80 to 120 people playing per day.

Discs are available to borrow at the Dartmouth Findlay Community Centre or can be reserved by contacting Halifax Parks and Recreation.

The Dartmouth Commons Course will remain in place until September 11th.