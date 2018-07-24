

An old barbeque has ignited a peaceful stand-off in Nova Scotia’s Cumberland County.

When garbage collectors refused to take it away, a man blocked their way for two hours on Monday.

“I stood there and watched them because I had a worry in my mind that they weren't going to take it,” said Wade Pipes,

When the collectors refused to take the old grill, Pipes got steamed.

“So I went in and got my keys, after they drove by, and blocked the laneway,” Pipes said. “It's the county's obligations to do what my taxes are paying for.”

After a two hour stand-off, a tow truck was called, and Pipes put his truck back in the driveway of his cottage near Tidnish, N.S.

Early Tuesday morning, he took the old barbeque and left it in front of the county municipal building in Amherst.

Deputy Warden Joe Van Vulpen said that in Cumberland County, barbeques are only collected once a year, and that happened two weeks ago.

“As a cottage owner, he may not have known about it. He may have missed it,” said Van Vulpen. “The landfill does a very good job about things. We have web sites. Our own web site at the county also puts out the schedule.”

Van Vulpen says the county has no intention of amending its current garbage collection contract.

It’s not known if Pipes may face any kinds of charges for what he’s done, but he doesn't think his actions, were extreme.

“Sometimes you have to do this, to make a point,” Pipes said.

He says when the time comes to get rid of his new barbeque, he hopes he doesn't have to go through what happened here this week.

