HEAD OF JEDDORE, N.S. -- Nova Scotia RCMP have charged two people with first degree murder after the body of a 45-year-old man was found in Head of Jeddore.

Police say they received a tip early Thursday morning that led to the discovery of human remains near West Jeddore Road.

Later Thursday morning, Mounties arrested 48-year-old Dana Matthew Wolfeand 38-year-old Kelly Ann Stewart, both from Head ofJeddore at a home on Faulkner Crescent. Both face first degree murder charges and were scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court Friday.

Police say the victim is Jason Douglas Murphy of Head of Jeddore.

"Police do not believe this to be a random act," the RCMP said in a news release. "The investigation is ongoing and being led by the Homicide Unit of the Integrated Criminal Investigation Division."

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP at 902-490-5020.

"Our thoughts are with the victim’s family during this difficult time," the RCMP news release said.