Disposal pits used for Fiona debris closing at the end of the month

The P.E.I. government announced they will close the private disposal pits used for post-tropical storm Fiona debris at the end of October.

The pits, which opened in October 2022, were used to help residents clean tree branches and other wood debris from their yard, allowing residents to drop off debris free of charge.

The province has also offered curbside debris pick-up for Islanders, helping more than 7,000 residents clean trees from their property since Fiona.

Residents who are dropping off debris before the end of October are reminded by the province to only leave tree branches and other wood debris, and not to drop off household waste at the disposal pits.

The province also has a list of Waste Watch Drop-off Centres on their site, which are used to dispose of waste and any other excess debris, with a disposal fee being applied.

