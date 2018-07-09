

An RCMP dive team is combing the waters of a Halifax lake for a 28-year-old man believed to have drowned.

Police received a 911 call around 6:35 p.m. Sunday about a possible drowning at Chocolate Lake, a popular swimming spot.

Halifax Regional Police and Halifax Regional Fire crews responded to the scene. Members of the public assisted in the search and a drone was also used, but efforts to locate the man were unsuccessful Sunday evening.

Police say the man was “involved in personal boating” and wasn’t wearing a life jacket before he disappeared in the water.

An RCMP dive team responded to the scene Monday morning and is searching the lake.

The city says Chocolate Lake is closed to swimming until further notice so crews can conduct a "safe and thorough search." The lake will remain closed until crews have concluded their search.

The man’s identity has not been released.

Dive team telling reporters members will be suiting up shortly. pic.twitter.com/BPAKySBhWw — Bruce Frisko (@BruceFriskoCTV) July 9, 2018

Dive team now back on shore. Unloading equipment. pic.twitter.com/Vy62CuUtIf — Bruce Frisko (@BruceFriskoCTV) July 9, 2018

Two men in a canoe just paddled alongside @RCMPNS dive team. Left after chatting for a few minutes. @CTVAtlantic pic.twitter.com/SzFKXOJzsJ — Bruce Frisko (@BruceFriskoCTV) July 9, 2018

911 call came in around 6:35 last night. Initial search unsuccessful. Dive team hit the water just before 10:00 AM. Four members on boat. Police have not released the name of the man they’re looking for. pic.twitter.com/t4RabwjaBF — Bruce Frisko (@BruceFriskoCTV) July 9, 2018

RCMP dive boat is out on Chocolate Lake, Hfx. Divers are searching for a boater, that went missing here , late yesterday afternoon. pic.twitter.com/x5F36flBjE — Carl Pomeroy (@CarlPomeroyCTV) July 9, 2018

RCMP Underwater recovery team, is now on scene, at Chocolate Lake, Hfx, NS. Divers will be looking for a missing man who went boating in the lake , yesterday afternoon. pic.twitter.com/L2RdUV9M0t — Carl Pomeroy (@CarlPomeroyCTV) July 9, 2018