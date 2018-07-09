

CTV Atlantic





An RCMP dive team is expected to comb the waters of a Halifax lake Monday for a 28-year-old man believed to have drowned.

Police received a 911 call around 6:35 p.m. Sunday about a possible drowning at Chocolate Lake, a popular swimming spot.

Halifax Regional Police and Halifax Regional Fire crews responded to the scene. Members of the public assisted in the search and a drone was also used, but efforts to locate the man were unsuccessful Sunday evening.

Police say the man was “involved in personal boating” and wasn’t wearing a life jacket before he disappeared in the water.

An RCMP dive team is expected to be on scene Monday morning to search the lake.

The city says Chocolate Lake is closed to swimming until further notice so crews can conduct a "safe and thorough search." The lake will remain closed until crews have concluded their search.

The man’s identity has not been released.