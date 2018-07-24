Featured
Diverted plane lands safely at Halifax airport
This photo was taken by Bruce Thornhill, a passenger aboard Air Canada Flight 687, soon after the plane landed at Halifax Stanfield International Airport. (USED WITH PERMISSION)
CTV Atlantic
Published Tuesday, July 24, 2018 11:39PM ADT
An Air Canada flight made an emergency landing at Halifax Stanfield International Airport late Tuesday night after it started to experience a mechanical issue.
The flight landed safely at 10:52 p.m. Officials say it was on its way from St. John’s, NL to Toronto when it had to make the emergency landing.
Air Canada Flight 687 had 74 people on board -- that included crew and passengers. Halifax Fire and Emergency were called in to assist. That's normal protocol in an emergency landing, according to officials.
Airport officials say the plane -- an Embraer 190 -- was held for about five minutes before it proceeded to the gate.
With files from CTV Atlantic's Amanda Debison.