

CTV Atlantic





An Air Canada flight made an emergency landing at Halifax Stanfield International Airport late Tuesday night after it started to experience a mechanical issue.

The flight landed safely at 10:52 p.m. Officials say it was on its way from St. John’s, NL to Toronto when it had to make the emergency landing.

Air Canada Flight 687 had 74 people on board -- that included crew and passengers. Halifax Fire and Emergency were called in to assist. That's normal protocol in an emergency landing, according to officials.

Airport officials say the plane -- an Embraer 190 -- was held for about five minutes before it proceeded to the gate.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Amanda Debison.