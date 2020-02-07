HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police investigators believe there are people who have information that could help solve Danny DiBenedetto's murder.

"We hope that the passage of time will encourage someone to do the right thing and come forward with what they know," Halifax Regional Police said in a news release. "It is never too late to come forward and the smallest piece of information may be just what is needed to progress the investigation."

DiBenedetto was shot in his Dartmoor Crescent home in Bedford on Feb. 8, 2005. DiBenedetto, who was 36, was taken to hospital where he died.

"The investigation revealed that three masked suspects entered the DiBenedetto home and an altercation occurred, leading to Danny being shot," the news release said. "One suspect was described as a black man, wearing jeans, a black puffy jacket with fur around the collar and a dark ski mask. The second suspect was described as a black man with his hair tied back, wearing a grey tracksuit, grey hooded sweatshirt and a dark ski mask. The third suspect was described as a black male wearing a ski mask."

Investigators ask anyone with information about Danny’s murder to contact police at 902-490-5016. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submitting a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or texting a tip using the P3 Tips App.

The case is part of the Nova Scotia Department of Justice Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program which offers cash rewards of up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for specified major unsolved crimes. Callers must contact the Rewards Program at 1-888-710-9090, must provide their name and contact information, and may be called to testify in court. All calls will be recorded. The amount of the award will be based on the investigative value of the information provided.