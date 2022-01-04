Do you qualify for a PCR test in the Maritimes? The changes to testing protocols
As COVID-19 cases grow in the Maritimes, so too do the lineups at PCR testing sites. To counter, Nova Scotia and New Brunswick have made changes to who qualifies for the more accurate test, asking everyone else to rely on rapid screening tests.
Prince Edward Island is also considering changes – but for now, allowing anyone who is symptomatic to lineup and get a nose swab.
Here’s the breakdown of who qualifies, and who doesn’t.
In N.B., as of Jan. 5, PCR tests will only be available for:
- Those who live or work in vulnerable settings, like healthcare workers or homeless shelters
- People over the age of 50 who are symptomatic
- Children under two
- Anyone who is immunocompromised or pregnant who are symptomatic
- Anyone public health decides is considered a priority
- Those who need a test to travel
Rapid tests are available for:
- Anyone under 50 who is symptomatic and doesn't live or work in a vulnerable setting
In N.S., as of Dec.27, PCR tests are only available for:
- People with symptoms or close contacts who are also at risk for severe disease
- Those who live in communal settings, like long-term care
- Workers in the health system
Rapid tests are available for everyone who doesn’t meet that criteria.
On P.E.I., as of Dec. 22, PCR tests are available for:
- Anyone with symptoms
- Anyone with a positive rapid test
Rapid tests are for:
- Visitors to the Island
- People who cannot get to a clinic
- Public school students
But Dr. Heather Morrison said Tuesday that could change.
“We are in the process of reviewing who should be getting a PCR test and that is being reviewed with Health PEI,” she said.
She says the province will be receiving about 460,000 rapid tests over the next few weeks, which are being earmarked for public school students so they can return to the classroom.