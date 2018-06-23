

It was a dream come true for several young hockey players with Maritime connections who heard their name called at the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.

On Friday night, Summerside, P.E.I. defenceman Noah Dobson was selected 12th overall by the New York Islanders. Dobson, who is fresh off winning the Memorial Cup with New Brunswick’s Acadie-Bathurst Titan, became the highest draft pick ever from P.E.I.; Murray River native Brandon Gormley was selected 13th overall by the Phoenix Coyotes in 2010, and Charlottetown native Bob Stewart was selected 13th overall by the Boston Bruins in 1970.

A trio of Halifax Mooseheads were also selected in the draft’s first two rounds. Winger Filip Zadina went 6th overall to the Detroit Red Wings, while Truro, N.S. defenceman Jared MacIsaac was also selected by the Red Wings in the second round, 36th overall. Centre Benoit-Olivier Groulx was drafted 54th overall by the Anaheim Ducks.

Dartmouth native Luke Henman was picked 96th overall by the Carolina Hurricanes with the third pick of the fourth round, while Bedford, N.S. native Peter Diliberatore was drafted 180th overall by the Las Vegas Golden Knights.

Moncton Wildcats centre Alexander Khovanov was selected 86th overall by the Minnesota Wild. Kevin Mandolese, a goalie for the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles, was selected in the sixth round by the Ottawa Senators with the 157th overall pick. Another Halifax Moosehead, goalie Alex Gravel, was drafted in the sixth round by the Chicago Blackhawks with the 162nd overall pick.