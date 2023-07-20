Doctors Nova Scotia reach four-year deal with province

The new deal reached between Doctors Nova Scotia and the province Thursday will provide meaningful improvements in primary and specialty care, the president of the physicians association says.

Dr. Colin Audain said the new four-year agreement will lead to better access to health care for patients and a “more satisfying professional and personal lives for some of Nova Scotia’s doctors.”

“This is essential to our ability to recruit and retain much-needed physicians in Nova Scotia,” Audain said in a Thursday statement announcing the ratification of a tentative agreement that was reached on Jun 26.

Audain said at the time the deal “will help stabilize some of the most critical services in our province.”

The province said in a statement Thursday the details of the agreement will be released by Doctors Nova Scotia “in the coming days.”

Health Minister Michelle Thompson said the agreement is a “good deal for our doctors and will be great for patients.”

A key aspect of this deal is tied to “improving access and attachment” to primary care, Thompson said, “which serves as the foundation for the health care system.”

As of June 1, Nova Scotia has more than 148,000 residents registered as needing a primary care physician or nurse practitioner.

The previous agreement, ratified in 2019, expired March 31, 2023. Physicians in Nova Scotia were able to vote on the proposed agreement between July 7 and July 20.

