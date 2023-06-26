Doctors Nova Scotia reaches tentative agreement with province

Doctors Nova Scotia has reached a tentative agreement for a new contract with government, the organization representing the province’s physicians said Monday.

Dr. Colin Audain, the president of Doctors Nova Scotia, said in a statement that the association has tentatively agreed on contracts that, if ratified, “will help stabilize some of the most critical services in our province.”

“We have reached the best deals possible for Nova Scotia’s doctors – while also ensuring the best care for the people of Nova Scotia,” Audain said.

The association representing 3,500 of Nova Scotia’s practising and retired physicians is not able to share any details of the tentative agreement until the ratification vote closes on July 20.

This tentative contract follows five months of negotiations between Nova Scotia and the physicians’ association and will impact more than 3,400 doctors.

Audain has previously said the new deal should include competitive compensation and address work-life balance — which is critical for doctor recruitment and retention. As of June 1, Nova Scotia has more than 148,000 residents registered as needing a primary care physician or nurse practitioner.

In terms of pay, Audain said doctors in Nova Scotia have traditionally compared themselves to physicians in the other three Atlantic provinces, although he noted they are looking at how their colleagues are paid throughout the country.

"I don't know what the compensation piece will look like, and yes it is an important part of it, but it can't be the only part of it, otherwise we are not going to be able to achieve what we ultimately want, which is the best care for the people of Nova Scotia," Audain said earlier this month.

"What I can say about the negotiation process this time around is that it's very different from anything we've done in the past."

The previous agreement, ratified in 2019, expired March 31, 2023.

Physicians will be able to vote on the new proposed agreements between July 7 and 20.

With files from The Canadian Press.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.