Dog suspected of killing a person in Middle Musquodoboit, N.S. now dead
The RCMP respond to the scene of a fatal dog attack in Middle Musquodoboit, N.S., on June 9, 2020. (Carl Pomeroy/CTV Atlantic)
HALIFAX -- The RCMP say a dog suspected of attacking and killing a person in Middle Musquodoboit, N.S., Tuesday morning is now dead.
Police have not released any details about the person who was killed, including their age or gender.
The RCMP said Tuesday morning that a “dangerous” pit bull suspected in a fatal attack was on the loose near the intersection of Wittenburg Road and Webster Road.
Police were asking people who live in the area to stay indoors while they searched for the animal.
The RCMP tweeted at 10:05 a.m. that the dog has been found and is dead, though they haven't confirmed how the dog died.
They say the circumstances surrounding the fatal attack and the dog’s death are both under investigation.
This is a developing story. More to come.