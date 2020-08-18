CHASWOOD, N.S. -- The dog that killed Megan Milner had been running loose before it was run down by a neighbour.

Milner's death in the Musquobodoit Valley made headlines across the country.

There were no witnesses to the actual attack, but a passing jogger had seen her sitting with the large animal in the ditch a short time earlier.

Athletic and outdoorsy, Milner had a range of interests, including an audition for a documentary fighting series about a decade ago.

Friends, though, say her pitbulls were the great love of her life.

The female was a gentle giant; the male, another story.

Redacted documents obtained by CTV News under an access to information request reveal a couple of unsettling incidents, including an attack on another dog at an off-leash park in 2017.

The report says it took six people to separate them.

In November of 2018, police and ambulance were dispatched to a property after a woman was attacked by the dog.

Both animals wound up in the pound, but the owner picked them up the next day.

After Milner's death, the female wound up back in the pound, but she's getting a second chance at a new life.

"The other dog that was residing in the residence was a lovely dog," said Jo-Anne Landsburg of the Nova Scotia SPCA. "There were no issues with this particular dog and she was successfully re-homed with the new owner's knowledge about where she came from. We understand she's doing wonderfully, and we wish her the best."

The SPCA has 16 contracts around Nova Scotia for animal control, but local bylaws are different.

In some areas, officers have the right to order a dangerous dog euthanized.

"In HRM, the SPCA does not have the contract for that, so it would have been up-to the officers and those in charge, but I do believe they have to go through a court process to have the dog euthanized in HRM."

Police closed the file on the case just two weeks later, saying there was no criminal intent associated with the death of the dog.

Megan Milner's unwavering love and loyalty to her animals was intact to the end.

Megan's mother, Cathy said she's since learned of previous incidents involving the male dog, and friends had even urged Megan to surrender him.

She was said to be considering that, but kept putting it off.

Cathy Milner says she wishes her daughter would have followed through.