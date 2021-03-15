HALIFAX -- A woman in St. John's, N.L. is using her doll creations to honour resettled communities in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Holly Floyd is the creator of Gidget Sews. She uses up-cycled materials to create one-of-a-kind dolls.

In Floyd's most recent collection, she came up with a unique way to highlight history – each doll is named after resettled Newfoundland communities.

(Photo courtesy: Facebook/ Gidget Sews)

Resettlement refers to the government-sponsored programs implemented in Newfoundland and Labrador between the 1950s and 1970s.

Entire island communities were relocated to the main island, in part, to provide universal health-care and other government services.

"Resettlement has always been something that fascinated me ever since I learned about it and I wanted to like, honour these communities. For the most part... they don't exist anymore," said Floyd. "Some of them do in some ways, but for the most part, they're off the map."

Floyd hopes to recognize those communities by creating heirlooms in their honour.

"People are drawn to the simplicity of them, like, they're timeless, that they can buy this for their child now and in 20 years, their child can pass it on to their child and it's still going to be relevant," said Floyd.

(Photo courtesy: Facebook/ Gidget Sews)

Floyd says the project has become a bit of a family affair, as her loved ones help her create a unique look for her most recent collection.

"A crocheted bonnet or hat from my friend Sam, and then my husband, he has a little art business and he does postcards for each of the dolls, as well," said Floyd.

(Photo courtesy: Facebook/ Gidget Sews)

Floyd says more dolls will be added to the collection this summer, but she has yet to determine which communities she will highlight.

"In terms of places, I don't really have anything set in stone," said Floyd. "I pretty much only look at a map of the province and I will like, zoom in on all the little coves and peninsulas and whatever stands out to me, then those are the communities. Then those are the ones that I kind of pick."