TRENTON, N.S. - An unsightly scene in Trenton, Nova Scotia has some residents concerned about how their main street could be perceived by visitors.

They’re meant to collect clothing donations that will eventually be sold with a portion of funds raised going to charitable organizations, like the Red Cross. But some residents have been using the community’s donation boxes as a dumping ground for unwanted household goods.

An old Crock pot and a microwave are amongst some of the items surrendered to the boxes the day a local hairstylist who works in the salon across from the scene referred to the pile as “an eyesore”.

“We’ve seen chairs and sofas sitting there, and getting wet and ruined, and we’re not even certain if they were even worthy to be given away,” Val Stewart tells CTV News.

Some have suggested moving the bins, but Trenton CAO Brian White, isn’t sure that is the answer.

“The concern with that is that it would simply move the problem to another area of town and we’d continue to have the same issue,” he said.

The bins are owned by a company called LML Trading, and a representative from the Red Cross says the ten year contract with the company is coming to an end.

But councilor V.J. Earl says his problem isn’t with the organization; it’s with those who aren’t following the “clothing only” signs.

“They think it’s great because they’re getting it away from their property, but they’re just hindering other property and making the town look dirty,” says Earle.

The next step is for town officials to contact other municipalities with similar issues to see what the best solution to the unsightly issue may be.

