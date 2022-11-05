Donations for annual Cape Breton milk drive dry up

It's the final weekend for Mickey McNeil's annual milk drive in Cape Breton, and he says this could be the worst year yet.

Donations are down and in a big way.

“It's really slow, really slow. Inside the arena, now there might be 15 or 20 twenty-fours of milk, and that's not much with two weeks of it running,” said McNeil.

Combine that with last year's total of milk and monetary donations, McNeil added, and it's a loss of nearly $10,000.

“The big reason for it is the hurricane. A lot of people had the throw out food from their freezer, their fridge, and they just don't have the resources to donate. A couple of cans of milk goes along way but they have problems of their own,” said McNeil.

At the Glace Bay Food Bank, the need is increasing on a daily basis.

Executive Director Linda MacRae says they've added 30 new clients in the month of September alone.

“Our community has been amazing -- businesses and individual people -- but we're really going to need that continued support for us to be able to provide for the people in need,” said MacRae.

MacRae's biggest worry is heading into the winter months, with heat, food, and just about everything else increasing, some people will be backed into a financial corner.

And to top it all off, she says, donations have been dropping because people are struggling to keep up.

“The people that are donating are finding it difficult too,” said MacRae. “They're coming in and saying, ‘Linda, I can't do as much because of the prices, so it's a real vicious circle.”

As people struggle, new research shows Canada's top three grocery chains all posted higher profits this year compared with their five year averages.

This comes as food prices have risen at their fastest rate in more than 40 years.

Back at the rink, McNeil says he's never lost sight of why he started collecting for the food bank, and this year, the need might be greater than ever.

“The story still sticks with me, that some child had to put water on cereal, and whether it's one or three, it's way too many,” said McNeil.