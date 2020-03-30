HALIFAX -- The Donkin coal mine in Cape Breton is closing permanently, operator Kameron Coal announced Monday.

In a release, Kameron Coal said that due to geological conditions in the mine, it is ceasing production effective immediately.

This comes following a February 13 roof fall in the mine, which suspended operations pending an assessment of conditions by the province’s Department of Labour and Advanced Education.

No one was injured in the fall, which was the latest in a series of falls in the mine.

Another rock fall was reported in the same area of the mine on February 2. The mine alsp reported a roof collapse in July 2019, and the site suffered two other rockfalls in December 2018.

The company said the mine will not be sealed, but that a small staff of about five will be kept on to ventilate it and keep it from flooding.

Reportedly, more than 150 people will lose their jobs due to the closure.