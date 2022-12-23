Double deadline: Shoppers beat the storm, Christmas Eve rush
Calvin Spinney started selling fresh Alma, N.B., lobster taken from the Bay of Fundy around 10 a.m. Friday morning.
Thirty minutes later, a couple hundred pounds were all gone.
Spinney, who sells for Collins Lobster Shop, was selling seafood out of the back of his truck in a gas station parking lot in north end Moncton.
He thinks lobster lovers were stocking up before the storm so they wouldn't have to hit the roads the next day.
"I think they're trying to beat the storm because this is above normal than last year," said Spinney. "Usually tomorrow is your really busy day. I'm surprised today is as busy as it is."
Anne Goguen and her husband were picking up some lobster for a family feast.
"Oh, I'm beating everything -- the storm and Christmas. Tomorrow we're going to stay home and relax and play cards and enjoy life," said Goguen.
Down the road, the parking lot of Rinzler's Market was jam-packed with people who don't want to be on the roads when the weather turns.
"It's supposed to be a pretty bad storm they say," said Robert Betts, who stopped by the grocery store to pick up a few things. "Winds up to 90 kilometres an hour. Yeah, get out, get it done and get back home before it really starts getting stormy."
Shelley Bastarache said she isn't good at driving in the snow.
"Or the rain or the slush. I wanted to beat the rush," said Bastarache.
But the forecast didn't bother Tasha Jones.
"I don't have any concerns about the storm, to be honest. I think we're just in for rain I’m thinking, here in Moncton anyway," said Jones.
The parking lot at CF Champlain mall in Dieppe was also packed and Main Street Moncton was bumper to bumper with shoppers running last-minute errands.
The Stevens family dropped by Gifts Galore to scratch the few remaining items off their Christmas list. It’s not the drive that has them concerned though.
"We're mostly worried about losing power," said Ben Stevens. "We live out in the country about 20 minutes outside Moncton. We're hoping we don't have to do the Christmas preparations and cooking without electricity."
Gifts Galore co-owner Steve Clerke said the store was busy all day long.
"People are out in full force and I don't know if they've been listening to the weather but we're lucky we're only going to get rain and wind and not snow like they are everywhere else. But if Santa can do it, so can our customers. You can't stop Christmas joy and Christmas spirit and that's what we're all about," said Clerke.
CTV's Kalin Mitchell said the heavy rain and strongest wind will clear through the Greater Moncton area Friday night.
Saturday will have sunny breaks, a gusty southwest wind, and a chance of some light flurries. Temperatures will return below freezing in the afternoon so Mitchell recommends drivers watch for icy spots.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Canadian rapper convicted in Megan Thee Stallion's shooting
A Los Angeles jury on Friday found rapper Tory Lanez guilty of three felonies in the 2020 shooting of hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion that left her wounded with bullet fragments in her feet.
'The worst hasn't even started yet' for some in the path of winter storm: Environment Canada
Hundreds of thousands of people were left without power in Quebec and Ontario ahead of Christmas Eve as a major winter storm barrelled into the region, bringing heavy snowfall, rain and strong winds that led to flight cancellations and closed highways.
Eleven people attacked by dog in Hamilton, owner charged
A 32-year-old woman has been arrested after allegedly encouraging her dog to attack multiple victims in Hamilton’s east end Thursday night.
How to navigate awkward family holiday gatherings
As the holidays bring families together to celebrate, some overbearing family members can make it tough to enjoy the festivities. One emotional intelligence expert tells CTVNews.ca how to deal with awkward tension over the holidays.
Grieving mom seeks answers after learning teen son died by suicide in Vancouver foster home
A grieving Vancouver mother is looking for answers after learning her 16-year-old son died by suicide while in foster care.
Transport Canada clears Santa for travel in Canadian airspace
Transport Minister Omar Alghabra has accepted the "special mission" to authorize Santa Claus and his reindeer to fly through Canadian skies this Christmas, in a video released by Transport Canada.
Serial killer Charles 'The Serpent' Sobhraj, who murdered Canadian, freed from prison
Charles Sobhraj, a convicted killer who police say is responsible for a string of murders in the 1970s and 1980s, was released from a Nepal prison on Friday after nearly two decades behind bars.
U.S. FDA changes Plan B label, clarifies it won't cause abortion
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Friday that it will overhaul packaging labels for the emergency contraceptive pill, Plan B, that women can take after having sex to prevent a pregnancy.
Up to 100 vehicles involved in crashes on Hwy 401 south of London
Up to 100 vehicles have been involved in multiple crashes on Highway 401 between London and Tilbury, Ontario Provincial Police say.
Toronto
-
All Niagara bridges are closed U.S. bound due to storm-related U.S. travel bans
An extended rainfall across the Greater Toronto Area is turning into a nasty winter storm making for icy conditions on the road and strong snowy winds in the sky.
-
'RIP Nonno': Maple Leafs defenceman speaks out about Vaughan condo shooting rampage
A Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman expressed his gratitude following the outpour of condolences after his grandfather was killed in the mass shooting at a Vaughan condominium building on Sunday.
-
Eleven people attacked by dog in Hamilton, owner charged
A 32-year-old woman has been arrested after allegedly encouraging her dog to attack multiple victims in Hamilton’s east end Thursday night.
Calgary
-
Police watchdog investigating after man allegedly armed with sword shot by Calgary officers
The province's police watchdog is investigating after a standoff between Calgary officers and a man allegedly armed with a sword ended with the man being shot.
-
Former Calgary officer faces voyeurism charges after recording devices, explosives seized
An investigation into suspected hidden camera video recordings has led to voyeurism and weapons charges against a former Calgary Police Service member.
-
Extreme cold warning for Calgary cancelled
Environment Canada ended an extreme cold warning for Calgary Friday afternoon.
Montreal
-
WEATHER WARNING
WEATHER WARNING | Montreal under flash freeze, wind warnings; almost 339,000 without power in Quebec
With a major storm sweeping through Quebec on Friday, more than a quarter of a million households are without electricity as flash freeze and wind warnings are in effect in some areas.
-
'No support, no solutions': Montreal mom and 3 children stuck in travel nightmare, missing Christmas with dad
When her husband got a job in Vancouver about a month ago, Montreal resident Lorraine Dray planned a holiday trip out west with their three young children, including an infant, so the family could be together for Christmas, but it was not to be.
-
Call 811 to avoid overloading Montreal-area paramedics, says Urgences-sante
After the Public Health Department and the Minister of Health, it is now the turn of Urgences-santé to invite the population to use the 811 telephone service in order to avoid overloading paramedics.
Edmonton
-
Policy shift restricts most city employees from using naloxone during work hours
Edmonton's transit union president and a safety consultant are criticizing a new city policy restricting employees from administering naloxone.
-
Travellers feeling apprehension during busiest day at Edmonton airport
What's usually considered the busiest travel day of the year has been a little more quiet in Edmonton as hundreds of flights have been cancelled across the country.
-
Oilers, Canucks to face off after big victories
If momentum can carry from one game to the next, both the Vancouver Canucks and the Edmonton Oilers are in a good place heading into their Friday clash in the Alberta capital.
Northern Ontario
-
Slick road conditions in Sudbury after snowstorm sweeps across northern Ontario
Road conditions in Sudbury were messy Friday after the city received a heavy dose of snowfall overnight. A little less than 48 hours after the first day of winter, the city was transformed into a winter wonderland.
-
Assault turns deadly, Sudbury police charge suspect with murder
Sudbury police responding to an assault at a Notre Dame Avenue residence early Friday morning ended up charging a suspect with murder.
-
Rink in Schumacher maintained by volunteers on autism spectrum
As Timmins gets walloped with snow this Christmas weekend, Jasmine Chenier of Schumacher is getting the help she needs to maintain an outdoor rink at Schumacher Public School.
London
-
50+ car pileup forces closure of Highway 402 from London to Sarnia
A 50+ car pileup on Highway 402 has caused the closure of the entire highway from London to Sarnia as a winter blast continues to cripple the region, OPP said early Friday afternoon.
-
Man arrested following 'suspicious death' in east London, Ont.
A 66-year-old London man is facing a second degree murder charge following the “suspicious death” of a man in east London on Thursday night, London police said.
-
Large portion of Highway 401 closed due to multiple collisions: OPP
Winter travel woes are getting worse as the region continues getting battered by a winter storm ahead of the holiday weekend, with OPP making the call to close a large portion of Highway 401 between London and Chatham-Kent due to multiple crashes.
Winnipeg
-
'We're not going anywhere': $50 million loan from province to help New Flyer with supply chain issues
One of Manitoba's largest employers is getting some help from the provincial government in the form of a $50 million commercial loan to help keep the company running while it deals with supply chain and inflation issues.
-
'This is just magical': Kids skate with Santa
Kids in St. Vital got to meet the big man in the red suit and have a skate with Saint Nick Friday afternoon.
-
Warm holiday memories baked into Christmas fruitcakes
Fruitcake has been around for centuries - from a soldier's snack in ancient Rome, to a mother and daughter baking together in Winnipeg. As fruitcake's popularity has grown, so have the traditions that go along with it.
Ottawa
-
WINTER STORM WARNING
WINTER STORM WARNING | 'Monster' storm arrives in Ottawa: Snow hits as temperatures plummet
Temperatures dropped steadily in Ottawa Friday afternoon as a major winter storm battered the capital. Rain quickly turned to snow and wet surfaces started to freeze. Widespread power outages are largely over, but some customers could remain in the dark overnight.
-
Up to 100 vehicles involved in crashes on Hwy 401 south of London
Up to 100 vehicles have been involved in multiple crashes on Highway 401 between London and Tilbury, Ontario Provincial Police say.
-
Prime Minister Trudeau, family headed to Jamaica for weeklong holiday vacation
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is heading to Jamaica after Christmas for a one-week vacation with his immediate family.
Saskatoon
-
Shuttered Saskatoon motel listed for sale at $7M
A Saskatoon motel shut down by the fire department over health and safety concerns has been listed for sale.
-
Saskatoon family marks two-year anniversary of daughter's disappearance
It’s been just over two years since Mackenzie Trottier went missing.
-
Crash claims man's life southeast of Rosetown, Sask.
A 21-year old Milden man has died after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 15.
Vancouver
-
SkyTrain Expo Line service resumes amid Vancouver ice storm
TransLink says the Expo Line SkyTrain has resumed operation between Waterfront and Columbia stations after inclement weather caused the line to be shut down earlier in the afternoon.
-
Almost 200 pizzas arrived at warming centres across Vancouver this week. Here's what happened.
Warming centres are the last stitch in Vancouver's social safety net, with most providing little more than basic refuge from the freezing temperatures outside. On Wednesday night, there was pizza.
-
COVID-19 in B.C.: Hospitalized population drops in latest update
A week after hitting its highest level since October, the number of people in B.C. hospitals with COVID-19 declined to its lowest level in about a month this week.
Regina
-
'The light will always overcome the darkness': Sask. Jewish community celebrates Hanukkah
While much of the province is getting ready to celebrate Christmas, Saskatchewan's Jewish population is in the midst of Hanukkah celebrations.
-
Two people face over 30 charges following string of robberies: Regina police
Two people in Regina are facing over 30 charges after a series of robberies, assaults and various property crimes.
-
Newcomers from across the world find common ground while celebrating holidays in Regina
Dozens of newcomers, refugees and immigrants came together to share their holiday traditions in Regina on Thursday night.
Vancouver Island
-
'A significant weather event': B.C. drivers warned to stay off roads amid dire warnings about snow, freezing rain
Drivers across much of southern B.C. are being asked to avoid non-essential trips as snow and freezing rain threaten to close highways, knock out power and make travel dangerous.
-
Fire that destroyed Tofino restaurant 'still under investigation'
Investigators were still combing through the wreckage Friday of a popular Tofino, B.C., restaurant that was destroyed by fire early Thursday morning.
-
3 Mounties injured in pair of incidents in Colwood, Langford, RCMP say
Three Mounties were injured in two separate calls west of Victoria this week, according to the RCMP.