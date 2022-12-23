Double deadline: Shoppers beat the storm, Christmas Eve rush

Calvin Spinney started selling fresh Alma, N.B., lobster taken from the Bay of Fundy around 10 a.m. Friday morning.

Thirty minutes later, a couple hundred pounds were all gone.

Spinney, who sells for Collins Lobster Shop, was selling seafood out of the back of his truck in a gas station parking lot in north end Moncton.

He thinks lobster lovers were stocking up before the storm so they wouldn't have to hit the roads the next day.

"I think they're trying to beat the storm because this is above normal than last year," said Spinney. "Usually tomorrow is your really busy day. I'm surprised today is as busy as it is."

Anne Goguen and her husband were picking up some lobster for a family feast.

"Oh, I'm beating everything -- the storm and Christmas. Tomorrow we're going to stay home and relax and play cards and enjoy life," said Goguen.

Down the road, the parking lot of Rinzler's Market was jam-packed with people who don't want to be on the roads when the weather turns.

"It's supposed to be a pretty bad storm they say," said Robert Betts, who stopped by the grocery store to pick up a few things. "Winds up to 90 kilometres an hour. Yeah, get out, get it done and get back home before it really starts getting stormy."

Shelley Bastarache said she isn't good at driving in the snow.

"Or the rain or the slush. I wanted to beat the rush," said Bastarache.

But the forecast didn't bother Tasha Jones.

"I don't have any concerns about the storm, to be honest. I think we're just in for rain I’m thinking, here in Moncton anyway," said Jones.

The parking lot at CF Champlain mall in Dieppe was also packed and Main Street Moncton was bumper to bumper with shoppers running last-minute errands.

The Stevens family dropped by Gifts Galore to scratch the few remaining items off their Christmas list. It’s not the drive that has them concerned though.

"We're mostly worried about losing power," said Ben Stevens. "We live out in the country about 20 minutes outside Moncton. We're hoping we don't have to do the Christmas preparations and cooking without electricity."

Gifts Galore co-owner Steve Clerke said the store was busy all day long.

"People are out in full force and I don't know if they've been listening to the weather but we're lucky we're only going to get rain and wind and not snow like they are everywhere else. But if Santa can do it, so can our customers. You can't stop Christmas joy and Christmas spirit and that's what we're all about," said Clerke.

CTV's Kalin Mitchell said the heavy rain and strongest wind will clear through the Greater Moncton area Friday night.

Saturday will have sunny breaks, a gusty southwest wind, and a chance of some light flurries. Temperatures will return below freezing in the afternoon so Mitchell recommends drivers watch for icy spots.