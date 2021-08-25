HALIFAX -- In order to drop pandemic restrictions, more Nova Scotians need to roll up their sleeves.

"Please go get vaccinated. It protects you, it lowers the risk you're going to be infected and transmit it to other people around you,” said Halifax-based epidemiologist Kevin Wilson.

The province hopes to move into the fifth and final phase of its reopening plan on September 15 if COVID-19 activity remains low and enough people are fully vaccinated with two doses of vaccine.

In Nova Scotia, the goal is to have 75 per cent of the total population double dosed, which is higher than in other jurisdictions where the aim is to immunize 75 per cent of the eligible population, meaning those 12 years of age and older.

"The more people we get vaccinated that's more people that are way less likely to end up in hospital and way less likely to die," said Wilson.

"You see different provinces trying to ballpark how many people do we need to get to the point where we can operate much more closely to kind of our pre-pandemic normal without there being this escalating risk of catastrophic health care use or just widespread mortality."

Right now, about 70-per cent of the province’s population is fully vaccinated.

According to the province, about 50,000 more people need to receive their second dose in order to reach the 75 per cent benchmark.

That means public health requires about 2,500 people daily to receive their second doses over the next few weeks.

The province says they require 75 per cent of the entire population to be vaccinated, not just those eligible because the entire population is susceptible to COVID-19.

"I think it's just a big push of getting those people that have had their first doses to actually go in and rebook their second doses in the next few weeks,” said Wilson.

There are still about 100,000 people in Nova Scotia who have not had any doses of vaccine yet.

"We need everyone who had their first dose to get their second dose as soon as possible. If that is you, if you're waiting for your second dose please do not wait. Move up your appointment, get your second dose now. Every 10,000 people who does moves us one percentage point closer to our target,” Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, said at a press conference on Monday afternoon.

"Right now, it seems like public health's main way of trying to get people to get vaccinated is asking them to get vaccinated,” said Chris Parsons with the Nova Scotia Health Coalition.

According to Parsons, what the province needs is concrete measures to make it easier for people to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

"Certainly in high schools and junior highs, there's no reason why those gymnasiums shouldn't have vaccine clinics in them. There's no reason why we aren't seeing vaccine clinics on every university campus, starting next week. There's no reason why we aren't seeing mobile vaccine sites available in places where there's congregate workplaces,” said Parsons.

He said the province needs to ensure people can get time off work to get vaccinated or deal with the side effects of the vaccine.

"We've seen over the last week across Nova Scotia, but particularly in Halifax, how scared people are of the cost of housing. You tell someone they're going to get a vaccine and there's a pretty good chance they're going to be so sick they can't work for perhaps two days afterwards," said Parsons.

"That's a real disincentive for a lot of people to get vaccinated and the thing we have to do is meet them where they are, and actually deal with that concern by ensuring if they do have side effects, or they just need time off during the day to get vaccinated, that they can make sure that they're not going to lose wages."

According to NDP Leader Gary Burrill, a lack of paid sick time is a barrier to some people getting fully vaccinated.

"We know there are quite a number of people who are interested in getting their second vaccine but who know that there's a pretty good likelihood you might have a day when you are going to be down, maybe two, and because they don't have paid sick time (they) are concerned about whether or not they can afford to do that and so aren't getting that second vaccine,” Burrill said.

“Really, as we move closer to that 75-per cent, it very much underlines and emphasizes how much we need a program of paid sick time in Nova Scotia."