Downed utility pole sparks electrical fire in Halifax
CTV Atlantic
Published Saturday, January 13, 2018 5:48PM AST
A downed utility pole caused an electrical fire forcing a busy downtown Halifax street to close for about an hour.
Halifax Regional Police and fire crews responded to the call of a utility pole on fire on Dresden Row just before 8 p.m. Friday.
Nova Scotia Power says the fire started when service wire connections made contact with aluminum siding, burning a hole in it.
Officials say the fire was quickly brought under-control and the street reopened just before 9 p.m.