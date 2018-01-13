

CTV Atlantic





A downed utility pole caused an electrical fire forcing a busy downtown Halifax street to close for about an hour.

Halifax Regional Police and fire crews responded to the call of a utility pole on fire on Dresden Row just before 8 p.m. Friday.

Nova Scotia Power says the fire started when service wire connections made contact with aluminum siding, burning a hole in it.

Officials say the fire was quickly brought under-control and the street reopened just before 9 p.m.