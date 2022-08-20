Downtown Halifax streets fill for Nathan Mackinnon's Stanley Cup parade

The streets of downtown Halifax started filling with crowds late Saturday morning as Nathan Mackinnon brings the Stanley Cup to his hometown for a parade and rally.

The event kicks off with a parade, beginning at noon at Scotiabank Centre. The route will follow Spring Garden Road, South Park and Sackville streets, finishing off with a rally outside city hall.

"We are proud of our local boy who has a Stanley Cup to go with his Memorial Championship. It is going to be a great celebration," said Halifax Mayor Mike Savage, in a recent interview with CTV News.

The public should be prepared for large crowds and traffic congestion around parade time. Halifax Regional Police said they will be present during the event.

"Anticipate difficulties finding parking and we anticipate traffic delays just like every time we have a parade downtown," said HRM spokesperson Ryan Nearing.

While speaking with CTV News on Friday, Mackinnon's former minor hockey coach said Saturday's events will be the final offseason chapter of a championship celebration that has lasted two months.