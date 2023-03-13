Downtown Moncton bus shelter removed after 30 years

A bus shelter in downtown Moncton was taken down Monday morning after nearly 30 years in service. (Courtesy: Thierry Le Bouthillier) A bus shelter in downtown Moncton was taken down Monday morning after nearly 30 years in service. (Courtesy: Thierry Le Bouthillier)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

BREAKING

BREAKING | Pedestrians hit by vehicle in Quebec's Lower St. Lawrence region

Two people are dead and seven others are injured after a vehicle struck pedestrians in Amqui, Que. Quebec provincial police confirmed to Noovo Info that one of the dead is in their 60s and another is in their 70s. Children are among the injured, police said.

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island