Dozens gather for the 41st annual Nova Scotia Fallen Peace Officers' Memorial Service in Dartmouth
Dozens gathered at the Nova Scotia RCMP Headquarters in Dartmouth for the 41st annual Nova Scotia Fallen Peace Officers’ Memorial Service on Sunday.
In a solemn and heartfelt ceremony, Nova Scotians came together to remember and pay tribute to peace officers who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving their communities.
“We mourn the loss of fallen peace officers and feel their absence. Despite our sorrow, it takes strength. Their legacy and bravery, integrity and compassion for others are indeed remarkable traits,” said the province’s Lieutenant Governor, Arthur J. Blanc.
The event, organized by the Nova Scotia Fallen Peace Officers’ Memorial Service Organizing Committee, brought together communities and law enforcement agencies to honour the memory of those who lost their lives in the line of duty.
“Your work provides a level of protection that means the rest of us can sleep securely at night. Your work makes a difference in people’s lives,” said Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Brad Johns.
Police, emergency first responders and military personnel joined to mark the anniversary of the memorial service.
Officers with the RCMP march for the 41st annual Nova Scotia Fallen Peace Officers' Memorial Service on Sunday. (CTV/Hafsa Arif)“We’re honouring Nova Scotia fallen peace officers today but regardless of where a peace officer loses their lives. We all mourn together. Whether it’s in Nova Scotia or anywhere else in the country,” said Nicolas Gagnon, acting public information officer for the Halifax Regional Police.
In previous years, the memorial service was held at Halifax’s Grand Parade, where the provincial monument stands. This year, however, the change of location was prompted by the growing homeless encampment on the site.
While the crowd was smaller this year, the unwavering support and gratitude remained the same.
Family members, colleagues, and community leaders gathered to place wreaths in honour of the fallen.
Tanya Burkholder, the daughter of fallen officer Derek Burkholder, laid flowers in his honour along with many others.
“My dad, made huge sacrifices to prevent anybody from getting hurt. He was very caring. He was a good officer and a great father. It’s important to know that they are people too,” said Burkholder tearfully.
Dozens gathered at the Nova Scotia RCMP Headquarters for the 41st annual Nova Scotia Fallen Peace Officers' Memorial Service on Sunday. (CTV/Hafsa Arif)The event was a reminder of many of the costs that come with the job.
“Police officers want to serve and they want to do well. They come to work each day trying to serve the public,” said Dennis Daley, assistant commissioner and commanding officer of Nova Scotia RCMP.
The annual memorial service, with its solemn tributes and heartfelt ceremony, serves as an enduring symbol of appreciation to those who serve and protect.
