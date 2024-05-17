Dozens of road closures for this weekend’s Blue Nose Marathon in Halifax, Dartmouth

The Halifax Regional Municipality is reminding residents about dozens of full and rolling road closures in place this weekend due to the Blue Nose Marathon.

The marathon has a full list of closures on its website, with the majority of the closures taking place on Sunday.

The city says police will allow traffic to pass through areas affected by rolling closures when runners are not on the street.

Parking will also be impacted by the various races, and several bans will be in effect. A full list can also be found on the Blue Nose Marathon website as well as options for alternative parking.

Several Halifax Transit routes will be on a detour from 7:30 a.m. until the end of the races each day. A full list is available on the municipality’s website. People can also call 311 for transit details.

“To help reduce traffic and support marathon participants, Halifax Transit is pleased to offer free conventional bus and ferry service for those involved. Volunteers with credentials and participants with their race bib can ride free on Friday, Saturday and Sunday,” adds a municipal news release.

The marathon is expected to bring out thousands of participants and spectators.

