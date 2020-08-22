HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police are reminding people to lock their vehicles after reports of thefts from dozens of vehicles early Saturday morning in the Clayton Park West neighbourhood.

Police say they received a report of a break and enter into a secured parking garage in the 600-block of Parkland Dr. early Saturday morning.

When officers attended the scene they learned that approximately 20 vehicles had been entered and many items were stolen.

Police say there were also similar thefts reported from motor vehicles on nearby Solution Dr.

Police believe the break-ins occurred between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. on Saturday, August 22.

The investigation is ongoing and police encourage anyone who had property stolen from their vehicle to report it to police.

Police also remind the public to lock their vehicle, even when parked in their driveway, never leave valuables in their vehicle, especially in plain view, and to leave outside lights or motion sensors on.

Anyone who observes suspicious activity in or around parked vehicles is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.