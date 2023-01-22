Dozens rally in Sydney to voice concern over Nova Scotia's health-care system

Health care has been a hot topic in Nova Scotia so far this year, and on Sunday, a crowd marched through downtown Sydney to voice their concerns.

"I came here today because I am so afraid for Nova Scotians and their families," said participant Michelle MacLean.

The March of Concern was organized following the deaths of 37-year-old Allison Holthoff, who died in an Amherst, N.S., emergency department, and 67-year-old Charlene Snow, who died after leaving the Cape Breton Regional emergency room before being seen.

"People are literally dying, so I feel that I have the responsibility to come out," MacLean said.

Last week, Nova Scotia announced multiple changes to the way emergency departments will operate.

Rally organizers decided to go ahead with the march because they felt public pressure is what forced the steps that were announced Wednesday.

"It shouldn't take two deaths in an ER to create a sense of urgency within the government to do something about our health care system, and that's apparently what it takes," said organizer Jennifer MacDonald.

The area's Opposition Liberal MLA said he was glad to see people make their voices heard, even after the changes were announced.

"It's important that these rallies happen," said Derek Mombourquette. "People have a lot of questions. Whether I'm in Opposition or on the government side, I want to make sure that I'm here to participate."

A few members of the local 'freedom rally' movement showed up at City Hall as well. Health care march organizers said they were not affiliated with their event.

However, some who attended wondered whether the desperate state of emergency rooms might prompt governments to consider bringing back unvaccinated health care workers.

General recruitment and retention were other messages stated during the rally.

"We don't have enough doctors, not enough nurses and we can't get ambulances," MacDonald said. “So what do we do when I have to go to the emergency room with my child, or for myself or my parents, and I have to wait eight or nine hours?"

MacDonald said there are currently no plans to hold a similar march in the near future.