Dr. Strang becomes first recipient of new award recognizing outstanding health-care professionals

Nova Scotia's top doctor is being recognized for his leadership and dedication during the COVID-19 pandemic with a new award named in his honour.

The "Dr. Robert Strang Mayflower Award for Healthcare Professionals" will recognize health-care workers who demonstrate outstanding strength, perseverance and courage in delivering front-line health care during challenging circumstances. Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, is the first recipient of the award.

“We all looked to Dr. Strang for guidance and leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic – and he always showed up for us, even on the most challenging days,” said Premier Tim Houston in a news release.

“Dr. Strang’s unwavering commitment to protecting the public’s health made Nova Scotia among the safest places to live during the pandemic. But he was always the first to say he is simply the voice of an entire team. With this new award, we’re able to continue to recognize that same dedication seen every day on the frontlines of healthcare.”

The award also references Nova Scotia's official flower, the mayflower, which is known to bloom in adverse conditions.

The province says each of the mayflower’s five petals on the award represent the values Strang demonstrated during the pandemic, which include:

the commitment to protecting public health

courage of conviction needed to make difficult but necessary decisions

the "three Cs" he spoke of so often, which are caring, compassion, and community

"I am truly humbled to receive this award today. I accept it on behalf of the many skilled and dedicated professionals who worked just as hard, faced just as many challenges, and showed up each day to protect the health of all Nova Scotians," said Strang.

"It has not always been easy, but it has been a pleasure and a privilege – and it’s one I will never forget."

The "Dr. Robert Strang Mayflower Award for Healthcare Professionals" will be awarded annually each May beginning next year, and can go to as many as five people.

The province says all health-care workers are eligible, including:

nurses

doctors

paramedics

continuing care assistants

pharmacists

Eligible candidates can also be full time, part time, casual, temporary, permanent, be new to the field or have many years of experience.

The province says more information will be available later in the year when nominations open for the 2023 award.