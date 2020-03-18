HALIFAX -- Gas prices have dropped dramatically in New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island due to the continuing drop in the price of petroleum products.

Gas is down 11.5 cents per litre on Prince Edward Island, bringing the new minimum price to 83.3 cents per litre.

Diesel is down 3.5 cents per litre, now selling for a new minimum price of 98.2 cents per litre.

In New Brunswick, the price of regular self-serve is down 16.9 cents per litre, for a new maximum price of 93.3 cents per litre.

The price of diesel is unchanged and sits at a maximum price of $116.1 per litre.

The price adjustments in New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island follow a similar drop in Nova Scotia after the Utility and Review Board invoked the interrupter clause.

Tuesday, the price of regular self-serve dropped by 9.7 cents per litre to a new minimum price of 79.4 cents per litre in the Halifax area.

The steep drop in gas prices comes as crude oil prices drop to their lowest level in four years. Demand for oil is dropping dramatically around the globe as businesses close and travel is brought almost to a standstill due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19, while supply is potentially increasing because of a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia.