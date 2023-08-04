Dramatic weather changes impacting Nova Scotian farmers

Farmers in Nova Scotia are struggling to maintain their yields after being hit with a number of weather events this year.

From the bone-chilling polar vortex in February, the droughts in May, and the unrelenting rain and cloud in July, it has made for an extremely challenging year for farmers like William Spurr.

“We just finished harvesting out winter wheat and it’s probably the worst yield I’ve ever seen. Looking at the young crop right now, it just looks below average for sure. There’s some sections that got waterlogged,” said Spurr, a fifth generation farmer and the Horticulture Nova Scotia president.

Pockets of Spurr’s farm have not seen any growth, including their pumpkin plants.

In order to make up for the lack of growth, Spurr said he will have to purchase pumpkins for the fall.

“We usually have a pumpkin patch and since we don’t have enough this year ourselves so we will have to buy it from somewhere else,” he said.

All fruit and vegetable growth saw losses, especially strawberries which had a loss of up to millions of dollars on the crop alone. “Anyone with crops on the ground had very impactful challenges this year,” said Melvin.

Spurr said the unpredictable weather will in turn have an impact on produce quality.

“People will be seeing a little more rot than we’d like to but that just means that we’re just going to have to pick that out,” said Spurr.

It is not just horticulture farmers affected, the Nova Scotia Federation of Agriculture president, Allan Melvin said all farmers are struggling.

“We hear various circumstances where they’re cattle are out on grass and the grass nutritional values are so volatile and so that results back in milk production,” said Melvin.

Melvin said other jurisdictions like Ontario and Quebec have risk management programs that their policy makers and government have in place which help insulate against some of these events. He said similar programs like that need to be introduced in the province as frequent extreme weather events become the new reality.

“We need to work with our governments and the partners to really reflect on how we response to those in risk mitigation so that the public has a secure food supply in place.”

