What was supposed to be a relaxing week away in the sunny south, has taken a devastating turn for a Glace Bay family.

Police officer Brad Maxner took a fall and fractured his skull while on holiday in Cuba.

He’s recovering in a Halifax hospital, but family and friends say there’s still a long road ahead.

The constable’s loved ones are doing what they can to help, preparing an auction and benefit dance Friday night in Glace Bay.

“He’s doing well physically,” says Maxner’s cousin, Andrea Martin. “It’s going to be a long road. The brain is still swollen, the brain is still off, and it will be weeks before they can put that back in place.”

Earlier this month while attending a family wedding in the Caribbean, Maxner fell while in the bathroom, for a short time he was unconscious, and when he came too he was disoriented.

Doctors in Havana needed to remove part of his skull so the brain could expand and heal.

Martin says the ordeal has been tough on the family.

“Extremely stressful for the family, and for Lindsay in Halifax, just trying to get him well it’s been extremely stressful.”

The financial burden has also been hard. His wife Lindsay, has been by his side in both Cuba and Halifax, and has taken time off work.

It’s also unknown if Maxner will be able to return to work, as a police officer.

A Go Fund Me campaign has raised more than $19,000 for the family, it’s hoped Friday’s auction will also help.

Martin says Maxner is up and walking, but is still unable to carry on a conversation.

Something friends and family in Cape Breton hope will improve, but understand it will be a slow process.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kyle Moore.