HALIFAX -- The Maritimes will be seeing some weather this Christmas, but it may not be the seasonal winter wonderland many in the region are dreaming of.

A low pressure system positioned to the west of the Maritimes will sweep a series of weather fronts across the region Friday into Saturday.

A warm up, wind, and rain will lead the system. Wind, a fall in temperatures, and a turn to snow expected on the back end as the weather clears through late Saturday.

Current timing has the south/southeast winds strengthening for western areas of New Brunswick and Nova Scotia Friday afternoon into evening. Those stronger winds then shift eastward ovefnight Friday into Saturday morning. Widespread gusts peaking in a range of 60 to 90 km/h are indicated.

Gusts are expected to be even higher near exposed areas of the coast, and a 'Les Suetes' wind setup could push winds in excess of 100 km/h in the Inverness County, Cape Breton areas.

Stronger south and southeast winds develop late Friday into Saturday morning, west to east, across the Maritime region.

The heaviest bands of rain are expected to arrive Friday night into Saturday morning. A widespread 20 to 40 mm looks likely, though eastern areas of Nova Scotia and New Brunswick could see less. There will also be some pockets of 40 to 70 mm, most likely to occur in southwestern areas of Nova Scotia and western areas of New Brunswick.

A period of snow may follow the exiting system Saturday afternoon, evening, and night. There is more uncertainty in that part of the forecast as we are reaching further out in time. That said, there is some guidance that indicates the snow could total 5-15 cm for areas before easing to flurries by Sunday morning.

The system will pack a fair bit of rain, heavier for western parts of the region. The rain may turn to snow on Saturday as colder air begins to return.

Some preparation that could help before the weather arrives: